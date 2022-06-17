LIVE News Updates: Complete ceasefire' needed to evacuate civilians from Severodonetsk plant
Complete ceasefire' needed to evacuate civilians from Severodonetsk plant
Gurgaon bans large gatherings amid 'Agnipath' protests in Haryana
CYSS protests against Agnipath Scheme, detained by Police
Delhi | Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) - AAP student wing - protested against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, they were later detained by Police. The protesters demanded that the scheme be rolled back and a permanent recruitment process take place. (ANI)
China blocks joint Indian and American efforts to list Abdul Rehman Makki, a key member of the LET, as a globally designated terrorist
Sonia Gandhi being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi; keeping unwell
A statement released by the All India Congress Committee stated that Sonia Gandhi is not keeping unwell after her recent Covid infection, and is facing post-Covid symptoms.
Agnipath: Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Faridabad's Ballabgarh as precautionary measure
India reports 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours
Sensex tanks 425.11 points to 51,070.68 in early trade
Rupee gains 6 paise to 78.04 against US dollar
ED searches around 10 locations in NCR in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
2 coaches of passenger train set on fire by mob in Bihar protesting Centre's Agnipath scheme
