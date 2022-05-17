India

LIVE News Updates: SC grants 3 more months for demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Emerald Court project

NH Web Desk

17 May 2022, 2:52 PM

Supreme Court agrees to grant three more months for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Emerald Court project, Noida, UP. At the request of the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, the apex court grants time until August 28th, 2022

17 May 2022, 2:32 PM

Musk says Twitter deal can't go forward unless it shows less than 5% of accounts are spam

Musk says deal to buy Twitter can't go forward unless company can show that less than 5% of accounts are fake or spam. (AP)

17 May 2022, 2:01 PM

SC grants three months interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi in Hardiwar Dharm Sansad case

Supreme Court grants three months interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the investigation into the hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharm Sansad held in December last year. (ANI)


17 May 2022, 1:57 PM

Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-confidence motion tabled by Opposition against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-confidence motion tabled by Opposition against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Report. (PTI)

17 May 2022, 1:29 PM

Govt announces relaxation to its order restricting wheat exports

Govt announces relaxation to its order restricting wheat exports. It's been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination&registered into their systems on or prior to 13th May, such consignments would be allowed for export: Govt of India. (ANI)


17 May 2022, 1:04 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri'

Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri'. (PTI)

17 May 2022, 12:40 PM

Special Commissioner seeks two days to prepare Commission report in Gyanvapi mosque survey

Gyanvapi mosque survey | Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh seeks a minimum of two days to prepare a Commission report on the matter. (ANI)


17 May 2022, 12:24 PM

WPI inflation spikes to record high of 15.08% in April against 14.55% in March

WPI inflation spikes to record high of 15.08 per cent in April against 14.55 per cent in March: Government data. (PTI)

17 May 2022, 11:34 AM

Abhishek Banerjee to be interrogated by probe agency in Bengal coal theft case

Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee to be interrogated by probe agency in Bengal coal theft case. (NDTV)


17 May 2022, 10:54 AM

Plea moved in Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's split verdict on criminalising marital rape

Plea moved in Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's split verdict in the matter of criminalising marital rape. (ANI)

17 May 2022, 10:25 AM

LIC lists at 8.11% discount at Rs 872 per share on NSE over issue price of Rs 949

LIC lists at 8.11 per cent discount at Rs 872 per share on NSE over issue price of Rs 949: Stock exchange data. (PTI)


17 May 2022, 9:44 AM

Sensex rallies 362.9 points to 53,336.74 in early trade

Sensex rallies 362.9 points to 53,336.74 in early trade; Nifty climbs 122.25 points to 15,964.55. (PTI)

17 May 2022, 9:28 AM

Rupee falls 14 paise to 77.69 against US dollar

Rupee falls 14 paise to 77.69 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


17 May 2022, 9:28 AM

CBI books Karti Chidambaram in new case of alleged illegal gratification

CBI books Cong leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in new case of alleged illegal gratification: Officials. (PTI)

17 May 2022, 9:28 AM

"I have lost count," Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in view of CBI searches at his premises

"I have lost count," tweets Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in view of CBI searches at his premises in an ongoing case. (ANI)


17 May 2022, 9:21 AM

India reports 1,569 new Covid cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19 | India reports 1,569 fresh cases, 2,467 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 16,400. Daily positivity rate (0.44%). (ANI)

17 May 2022, 9:01 AM

CBI searches at premises of Congress' P Chidambaram

CBI searches at premises of Congress' P Chidambaram linked to case against son Karti: Sources. (NDTV)


17 May 2022, 8:36 AM

We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because it will exacerbate food shortages: US Rep to UN on India's ban on wheat export

We've seen the report of India’s decision.We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages: US Representative to United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on India prohibiting wheat export. (ANI)

