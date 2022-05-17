LIVE News Updates: SC grants 3 more months for demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Emerald Court project
Supreme Court agrees to grant three more months for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Emerald Court project, Noida, UP
Supreme Court agrees to grant three more months for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Emerald Court project, Noida, UP. At the request of the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, the apex court grants time until August 28th, 2022
Musk says deal to buy Twitter can't go forward unless company can show that less than 5% of accounts are fake or spam. (AP)
Supreme Court grants three months interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the investigation into the hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharm Sansad held in December last year. (ANI)
Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-confidence motion tabled by Opposition against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Report. (PTI)
Govt announces relaxation to its order restricting wheat exports. It's been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination®istered into their systems on or prior to 13th May, such consignments would be allowed for export: Govt of India. (ANI)
Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri'. (PTI)
Gyanvapi mosque survey | Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh seeks a minimum of two days to prepare a Commission report on the matter. (ANI)
WPI inflation spikes to record high of 15.08 per cent in April against 14.55 per cent in March: Government data. (PTI)
Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee to be interrogated by probe agency in Bengal coal theft case. (NDTV)
Plea moved in Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's split verdict in the matter of criminalising marital rape. (ANI)
LIC lists at 8.11 per cent discount at Rs 872 per share on NSE over issue price of Rs 949: Stock exchange data. (PTI)
Sensex rallies 362.9 points to 53,336.74 in early trade; Nifty climbs 122.25 points to 15,964.55. (PTI)
Rupee falls 14 paise to 77.69 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
CBI books Cong leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in new case of alleged illegal gratification: Officials. (PTI)
"I have lost count," tweets Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in view of CBI searches at his premises in an ongoing case. (ANI)
Covid-19 | India reports 1,569 fresh cases, 2,467 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 16,400. Daily positivity rate (0.44%). (ANI)
CBI searches at premises of Congress' P Chidambaram linked to case against son Karti: Sources. (NDTV)
We've seen the report of India’s decision.We’re encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages: US Representative to United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on India prohibiting wheat export. (ANI)