LIVE News Updates: K'taka Legislative Assembly adjourned amid uproar over KS Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark

This party (BJP) killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws. If BJP comes to power again, it will sell your land by bringing such laws. Despite withdrawal of the farm laws, farmers have not pardoned them: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun, UP

A girl went missing two days ago from here and her body was found today. Who is responsible for this? Baba chief minister is responsible for this. Data shows Uttar Pradesh is the most unsafe place for women today: Former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun