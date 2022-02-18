India

LIVE News Updates: K'taka Legislative Assembly adjourned amid uproar over KS Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark

Karnataka Legislative Assembly adjourned till Monday 11 am amid the uproar over State Minister KS Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark

NH Web Desk

18 Feb 2022, 1:33 PM

18 Feb 2022, 12:56 PM

UP govt tells SC it has withdrawn recovery notices against anti-CAA protesters

UP govt tells SC that all show-cause notices have been withdrawn against anti-CAA protesters

Apex court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of the recovery notices issued by UP admin to recover damage caused to public properties in connection with protests against CAA

18 Feb 2022, 12:20 PM

BJP killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws, says Akhilesh Yadav

This party (BJP) killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws. If BJP comes to power again, it will sell your land by bringing such laws. Despite withdrawal of the farm laws, farmers have not pardoned them: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun, UP

A girl went missing two days ago from here and her body was found today. Who is responsible for this? Baba chief minister is responsible for this. Data shows Uttar Pradesh is the most unsafe place for women today: Former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun


18 Feb 2022, 11:43 AM

A special court pronounces death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case

2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case | A special court pronounces death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts. 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment

18 Feb 2022, 11:10 AM

Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL Seeking Removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar


18 Feb 2022, 11:09 AM

A special court will pronounce quantum of sentence against 49 convicts today in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast cas

18 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM

Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs & MLAs of the state

Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs & MLAs of the state & directed the govt to provide information on the registered & pending cases to the court by March 3. There are a total of 70 MLAs & 8 MPs in the state.


18 Feb 2022, 9:40 AM

Sensex drops 142 pts to 57,750 in opening deals; Nifty down 48.60 pts at 17,256

18 Feb 2022, 9:38 AM

India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases, 492 deaths

India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases (4,837 less cases than yesterday), 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,92,092 Daily positivity rate: 2.07% Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238 Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461


