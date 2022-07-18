India

LIVE News Updates: 13 dead as Maharashtra government bus falls into river Narmada
NH Web Desk

18 Jul 2022, 11:50 AM

13 dead as Maharashtra government bus falls into river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. (NDTV)

18 Jul 2022, 11:40 AM

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm for members to participate in Presidential polls

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm for members to participate in Presidential polls. (PTI)

18 Jul 2022, 11:11 AM

Newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Delhi | Newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members as the Monsoon session of Parliament begins. (ANI)


18 Jul 2022, 9:43 AM

Sensex climbs 485.98 points to 54,246.76 in early trade

Sensex climbs 485.98 points to 54,246.76 in early trade; Nifty advances 126 points to 16,175.20. (PTI)

18 Jul 2022, 9:43 AM

Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.76 against US dollar

Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


18 Jul 2022, 9:43 AM

Imran Khan demands fresh general elections in Pakistan

Imran Khan demands fresh general elections in Pakistan after impressive show in Punjab by-polls. (PTI)

18 Jul 2022, 9:20 AM

Meeting of Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha to be held today

Monsoon session of Parliament | The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to be held today. (ANI)


18 Jul 2022, 9:20 AM

India reports 16,935 new Covid cases, 51 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 16,069 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases 1,44,264

Daily positivity rate 6.48%. (ANI)

18 Jul 2022, 9:05 AM

Army captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast along LoC

Army captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Officials. (PTI)


18 Jul 2022, 8:19 AM

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares a State Of Emergency in the country

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares a State Of Emergency in the country. (ANI)

