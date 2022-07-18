LIVE News Updates: 13 dead as Maharashtra government bus falls into river Narmada
13 dead as Maharashtra government bus falls into river Narmada
13 dead as Maharashtra government bus falls into river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. (NDTV)
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm for members to participate in Presidential polls. (PTI)
Delhi | Newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members as the Monsoon session of Parliament begins. (ANI)
Sensex climbs 485.98 points to 54,246.76 in early trade; Nifty advances 126 points to 16,175.20. (PTI)
Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.76 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Imran Khan demands fresh general elections in Pakistan after impressive show in Punjab by-polls. (PTI)
Monsoon session of Parliament | The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to be held today. (ANI)
COVID19 | India reports 16,935 fresh cases, 16,069 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Daily positivity rate 6.48%. (ANI)
Army captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Officials. (PTI)
Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares a State Of Emergency in the country. (ANI)
