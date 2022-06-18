LIVE News Updates: Security forces deployed in Patna's Dak Bungalow Crossing over Agnipath protests

25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in the Gurudwara for morning prayers and as the attackers entered the premises, 10-15 managed to flee. Rest are trapped inside or feared to be dead. Ahmad, security guard of Gurudwara has been killed and it confirmed: Sources.

Attack started at 7:15am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). 3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital; Guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead; 3 Taliban soldiers wounded; Two attackers cornered by Taliban soldiers; 7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed. (ANI)