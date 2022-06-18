LIVE News Updates: Security forces deployed in Patna's Dak Bungalow Crossing over Agnipath protests
Afghanistan Gurdwara explosion: Two attackers cornered by Taliban soldiers; 7-8 people are still believed to be trapped
25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in the Gurudwara for morning prayers and as the attackers entered the premises, 10-15 managed to flee. Rest are trapped inside or feared to be dead. Ahmad, security guard of Gurudwara has been killed and it confirmed: Sources.
Attack started at 7:15am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). 3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital; Guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead; 3 Taliban soldiers wounded; Two attackers cornered by Taliban soldiers; 7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed. (ANI)
The more BJP hassles people the more backlash they will have to face: Ashok Gehlot
For the last 40-45 years, my brother has been doing his own business, not involved in politics in any way. The more they (BJP) hassle people the more backlash they will have to face: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on CBI raids at his brother's residence. (ANI)
We are deeply concerned about the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (ANI)
Bihar | Security forces deployed in Patna's Dak Bungalow Crossing in wake of protests against Agnipath Scheme. "Security forces deployed to deal with law & order situation. No problem if protests are peaceful. We'll take action in case of violence": Ambrish Rahul, City SP Central. (ANI)
India reports 13,216 new Covid cases, 23 deaths in the last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 13,216 new cases, 8,148 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 68,108. Daily positivity rate (2.73%). (ANI)
Ecuador President declares state of emergency in three provinces
Ecuador President declares state of emergency in three provinces amid Indigenous protests. (AFP)
MHA decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles for Agniveers
MHA decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles for Agniveers, 3 yrs age relaxation beyond upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two forces. For the 1st batch of Agniveer, age relaxation will be for 5 yrs beyond upper age limit: HMO. (ANI)
Six FIRs across four UP districts filed in Agnipath protests; 260 arrested so far
Uttar Pradesh | Six FIRs registered across four districts in connection with protests against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. 260 people arrested so far. (ANI)
