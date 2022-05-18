LIVE News Updates: Widespread rains over coastal Karnataka expected for next 2 days
We are expecting widespread rains over coastal Karnataka for the next 2 days, followed by fairly widespread rains from May 20 to 22: Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Head of Meteorological Department, Karnataka
We are expecting widespread rains over coastal Karnataka for the next 2 days, followed by fairly widespread rains from May 20 to 22: Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Head of Meteorological Department, Karnataka. (ANI)
Calcutta HC directs Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI by 6 pm of Wednesday in connection with SSC appointments scam. (PTI)
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar detained during anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. "These people have valid documents, we will not them be treated unjustly," he said. (ANI)
NATO chief says Finland, Sweden have applied for membership amid concerns over Russia's war on Ukraine. (AP)
SC gives green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh; directs MP Election Commission to notify local body election in one week. (ANI)
Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing daughter Sheena Bora, gets bail. Supreme Court says "already spent 6.5 years in jail". (NDTV)
Former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa visits Parliament to attend today's Parliament session, reports Sril Lanka media. (ANI)
Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)
Uttarakhand | Rudraprayag district administration issues a yellow alert for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra. IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20. (ANI)
Sensex jumps 344.71 points to 54,663.18 in early trade; Nifty climbs 101.15 points to 16,360.45. (PTI)
Covid | India reports 1,829 fresh cases, 2,549 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 15,647. Daily positivity rate 0.42%. (ANI)
Rupee slips 6 paise to 77.50 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
CBI has arrested S Bhaskar Raman, a close associate of Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram in an ongoing visa corruption case following questioning late last night: CBI sources. (ANI)
