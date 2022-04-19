LIVE News Updates: Fire breaks out at a shop in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market in Delhi
Delhi | Fire breaks out at a shop in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market, 15 fire engines rushed to the spot; no casualty reported. (ANI)
Delhi | Fire breaks out at a shop in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market, 15 fire engines rushed to the spot; no casualty reported. (ANI)
Blasts at school in Afghan capital killed six, wounded 11: police. (AFP)
Kerala High Court declines to quash FIR accusing actor Dileep, others of conspiring to threaten and kill the officials probing the 2017 actress assault case or transfer it to CBI. (PTI)
Russia calls on all Ukrainian forces to 'immediately lay down arms'. (AFP)
CM Adityanath says no religious procession should be taken in UP without permission and usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others. (PTI)
Afghanistan: 3 explosions in Kabul school, several killed: news agency Reuters.
Govt bound by assurance given by then deputy PM Advani to Portugal govt that maximum sentence handed out to gangster Abu Salem will not exceed 25 years, Union home secretary tells Supreme Court. (PTI)
WHO DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will attend the inauguration of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat, later today. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh govt allots Rs 1 crore for providing relief to people affected by recent communal violence in Khargone. (PTI)
Maharashtra DGP to hold a meeting via video conference with all police commissioners, IGs and SPs today on the issue of use of loudspeakers in public places. (ANI)
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra met the Election Commissioner of Mauritius, Irfan Abdool Rahman. They reviewed ongoing projects of cooperation, including training and exchange of best practices: High Commission of India, Port Louis. (ANI)
Rupee slips 6 paise to 76.35 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Sensex jumps 293.15 points to 57,459.89 points in early trade; Nifty up 102 points to 17,275.65 points. (PTI)
Govt of India notifies The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022. Delhi's East, South & North Delhi Municipal Corporations merged into one to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Govt to appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the Corporation. (ANI)
India reports 1,247 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 11,860. (ANI)
J&K | Kupwara Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, during a search operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad Karnah. Case registered. Investigation in progress: Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)
