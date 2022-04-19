India

LIVE News Updates: Fire breaks out at a shop in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market in Delhi

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a shop in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market, 15 fire engines rushed to the spot; no casualty reported. (ANI)

NH Web Desk

19 Apr 2022, 2:34 PM

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a shop in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market

19 Apr 2022, 2:09 PM

Blasts at school in Afghan capital killed six, wounded 11

Blasts at school in Afghan capital killed six, wounded 11: police. (AFP)

19 Apr 2022, 2:09 PM

Kerala High Court declines to quash FIR accusing actor Dileep

Kerala High Court declines to quash FIR accusing actor Dileep, others of conspiring to threaten and kill the officials probing the 2017 actress assault case or transfer it to CBI. (PTI)


19 Apr 2022, 1:57 PM

Russia calls on all Ukrainian forces to 'immediately lay down arms'

Russia calls on all Ukrainian forces to 'immediately lay down arms'. (AFP)

19 Apr 2022, 1:40 PM

Yogi says no religious procession should be taken in UP without permission

CM Adityanath says no religious procession should be taken in UP without permission and usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others. (PTI)


19 Apr 2022, 1:10 PM

Afghanistan: 3 explosions in Kabul school, several killed

Afghanistan: 3 explosions in Kabul school, several killed: news agency Reuters.

19 Apr 2022, 1:09 PM

Union home secretary tells SC that maximum sentence handed out to gangster Abu Salem cannot exceed 25 years

Govt bound by assurance given by then deputy PM Advani to Portugal govt that maximum sentence handed out to gangster Abu Salem will not exceed 25 years, Union home secretary tells Supreme Court. (PTI)


19 Apr 2022, 12:36 PM

WHO DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will attend the inauguration of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat

WHO DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will attend the inauguration of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat, later today. (ANI)

19 Apr 2022, 11:50 AM

MP govt allots Rs 1 crore for providing relief to people affected by communal violence in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh govt allots Rs 1 crore for providing relief to people affected by recent communal violence in Khargone. (PTI)


19 Apr 2022, 11:32 AM

Maharashtra DGP to hold a meeting via video conference with senior police officials on the issue of loudspeakers in public places

Maharashtra DGP to hold a meeting via video conference with all police commissioners, IGs and SPs today on the issue of use of loudspeakers in public places. (ANI)

19 Apr 2022, 10:42 AM

CEC Sushil Chandra met EC of Mauritius Irfan Abdool Rahman: High Commission of India, Port Louis

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra met the Election Commissioner of Mauritius, Irfan Abdool Rahman. They reviewed ongoing projects of cooperation, including training and exchange of best practices: High Commission of India, Port Louis. (ANI)


19 Apr 2022, 9:45 AM

Rupee slips 6 paise to 76.35 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 6 paise to 76.35 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

19 Apr 2022, 9:45 AM

Sensex jumps 293.15 points to 57,459.89 points in early trade

Sensex jumps 293.15 points to 57,459.89 points in early trade; Nifty up 102 points to 17,275.65 points. (PTI)


19 Apr 2022, 9:32 AM

Govt of India notifies the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022

Govt of India notifies The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022. Delhi's East, South & North Delhi Municipal Corporations merged into one to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Govt to appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the Corporation. (ANI)

19 Apr 2022, 9:11 AM

India reports 1,247 new COVID19 cases

India reports 1,247 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 11,860. (ANI)


19 Apr 2022, 8:34 AM

Kupwara Police, Army recovers huge cache of arms & ammunition in J&K

J&K | Kupwara Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, during a search operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad Karnah. Case registered. Investigation in progress: Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

