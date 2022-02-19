LIVE News Updates: Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passes away

A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.



"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.



A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.