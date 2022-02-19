LIVE News Updates: Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passes away
Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passed away in Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old.
Police files FIR against at 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders by staging protest against hijab rule
Karnataka: Police have registered an FIR against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC by staging a protest against the hijab rule outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur on Feb 17, under Sections 143, 145, 188 and 149 of IPC
ED arrests Enamul Haque in cross-border cattle smuggling case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Hawala dealer Enamul Haque in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.
Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI
Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI, leaves for home before third T20I against West Indies
India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases, and 325 deaths
India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases (14% lower than yesterday), 60298 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,53,739 Daily positivity rate: 1.8% Total recoveries: 4,20,37,536 Death toll: 5,11,230 Total vaccination: 175.03 crore doses
One terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian
Jammu & Kashmir | One terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate around 12,000 new smart classrooms
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate around 12,000 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital today
Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian
A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.
"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.
A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.
