India

LIVE News Updates: Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passes away

Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passed away in Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old.

LIVE News Updates: Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passes away
user

NH Web Desk

19 Feb 2022, 11:01 AM

Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passes away

Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passed away in Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old.

19 Feb 2022, 11:01 AM

Police files FIR against at 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders by staging protest against hijab rule

Karnataka: Police have registered an FIR against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC by staging a protest against the hijab rule outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur on Feb 17, under Sections 143, 145, 188 and 149 of IPC

19 Feb 2022, 10:15 AM

ED arrests Enamul Haque in cross-border cattle smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Hawala dealer Enamul Haque in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.


19 Feb 2022, 10:06 AM

Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI

Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI, leaves for home before third T20I against West Indies

19 Feb 2022, 9:46 AM

India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases, and 325 deaths

India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases (14% lower than yesterday), 60298 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,53,739 Daily positivity rate: 1.8% Total recoveries: 4,20,37,536 Death toll: 5,11,230 Total vaccination: 175.03 crore doses


19 Feb 2022, 9:28 AM

One terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian

Jammu & Kashmir | One terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

19 Feb 2022, 9:25 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate around 12,000 new smart classrooms

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate around 12,000 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital today


19 Feb 2022, 8:38 AM

Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian

A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x