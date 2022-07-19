India

LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as opposition parties insist on discussion on price rise, other issues

NH Web Desk

19 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM

Supreme Court transfers various pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi High Court

Supreme Court transfers various pleas challenging 'Agnipath' scheme to Delhi High Court. Court directs Registrar General to transfer these matters to Delhi HC. (ANI)

19 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as opposition parties insist on discussion on price rise, other issues. (PTI)

19 Jul 2022, 11:03 AM

Modi govt on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.

"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.

(PTI)


19 Jul 2022, 10:20 AM

Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest on inflation and price rise at Parliament

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session. (ANI)

19 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM

RBI imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai

RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor. The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability incl borrowing of funds & acceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)


19 Jul 2022, 9:22 AM

Rupee hits 80 per dollar for the first time ever

Rupee hits 80 per dollar for the first time ever. (NDTV)

19 Jul 2022, 8:23 AM

Rishi Sunak bags more votes to extend lead in UK PM race

Rishi Sunak bags more votes to extend lead in UK PM race. (PTI)

