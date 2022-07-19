LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as opposition parties insist on discussion on price rise, other issues
Supreme Court transfers various pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi High Court
Modi govt on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.
"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.
Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest on inflation and price rise at Parliament
Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session. (ANI)
RBI imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai
RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor. The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability incl borrowing of funds & acceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)
Rupee hits 80 per dollar for the first time ever
Rishi Sunak bags more votes to extend lead in UK PM race
