LIVE News Updates: Eight dead and more than 20 critically injured in bus accident in Karnataka
ANI reported that eight people died and more than 20 are critically injured, including students, as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district, Karnataka
Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oath as cabinet ministers
PTI reported that Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oath as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit.
Ghulam Nabi Azad met Sonia Gandhi, spoke about keeping the party together: Kharge
News agencu ANI quoted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as saying, "Ghulam Nabi Azad has been in the party for years. He knows everything, so he talked to signatories there. He met Sonia Gandhi. He has spoken about keeping the party together. It's a good sign. He said that he wants to strengthen the party. It is a welcome stand."
NIA Court orders framing of UAPA charges against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam
ANI reported that an NIA Court has ordered framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed & Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, Kashmiri separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam under various sections of UAPA.
India reported 2,075 new Covid cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,075 new Covid cases, 3,383 recoveries, and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 27,802 (0.06%)
Daily positivity rate: 0.56%
Total recoveries: 4,24,61,926
Death toll: 5,16,352
Total vaccination: 1,81,04,96,924
First two Covid deaths recorded in China since Jan 2021
China's national health authorities report two COVID deaths, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, reported AP.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
ANI reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 7:23 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
