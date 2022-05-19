LIVE News Updates: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee stages protest against inflation in Kolkata
WB Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest against inflation in Kolkata. Union government has increased excise duty on petroleum products & WB govt has imposed VAT on them: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee stages protest against inflation in Kolkata
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest against inflation in Kolkata
The Union government has increased excise duty on petroleum products and the govt of WB has imposed VAT on these products: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Fire breaks out in the forest area near Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi
Delhi | Fire breaks out in the forest area near Majnu Ka Tila; 2 fire tenders at the spot
SC enhances sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year imprisonment in road rage case
Supreme Court enhances sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year imprisonment in road rage case (Bar and Bench)
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad, 7 people sustain injuries
Delhi | Fire broke out at a factory in Mustafabad, six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Seven people sustained injuries and rushed to GTB Hospital. Out of the 7 injured, 1 person was declared dead and 1 person is in serious condition
Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit in Bawana Industrial Area, Delhi
Delhi | Fire breaks out in a manufacturing unit in Bawana Industrial Area, 17 fire tenders rushed to the site
NIA court convicts separatist Yasin Malik in terror funding case
Terror Funding case | NIA court convicts separatist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the case.
SC grants interim bail to Azam Khan while exercising its power under Article 142 of the Constitution
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Azam Khan while exercising its power under Article 142 of the Constitution.
Supreme Court grants liberty to Azam Khan to apply for regular bail before concerned court within a period of two weeks. SC says interim bail to continue until the regular bail is decided by the competent court
Supreme Court dismisses review plea for verdict in the Tata Mistry dispute
Supreme Court dismisses review plea for verdict in the Tata Mistry dispute, top court said it did not find any ground in the review petition.
Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday, 20th May at 3 pm
Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday, 20th May at 3 pm
Supreme Court asks trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday, 20th May.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, tells the Court that there are multiple litigations across the country, there is urgency and it should be heard today itself. Proceedings before the trial court pending for today.
Vishnu Shankar Jain, advocate of the Hindu side, tells Supreme Court that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain is not well and requests it to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque issue tomorrow.
(ANI)
CUET for PG courses to be conducted in third week of July, application process to begin today, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar
CUET for PG courses to be conducted in third week of July, application process to begin today: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar. (PTI)
UGC to introduce CUET for post graduate courses: Chairman Jagadesh Kumar
UGC to also introduce Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for post graduate courses: Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. (PTI)
Will seek some time from the court: Adv Vishnu Jain on Gyanvapi mosque survey
Gyanvapi mosque survey | We've not filed an affidavit yet. SC has kept the matter for hearing today. Additional developments have taken place in the meantime that have to be brought to the records of the court. So, we will seek some time from the court: Adv Vishnu Jain, in Delhi. (ANI)
Sensex tumbles 1,154.78 points to 53,053.75 in early trade; Nifty tanks 335.65 points to 15,904.65
Sensex tumbles 1,154.78 points to 53,053.75 in early trade; Nifty tanks 335.65 points to 15,904.65. (PTI)
Rupee declines 12 paise to 77.74 against US dollar
Rupee declines 12 paise to 77.74 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
India reports 2,364 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid | India reports 2,364 fresh cases, 2,582 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 15,419. Daily positivity rate 0.50%. (ANI)
Sensex slumps 987.44 points, currently trading at 53,221.09
Sensex slumps 987.44 points, currently trading at 53,221.09. (ANI)
Price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 3.5 with effect from today
The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 3.5 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1003/cylinder from today. Earlier it was Rs 999.50. (ANI)
3 dead, 11 injured as truck runs over migrant labourers in Haryana's Jhajjar
Haryana: 3 dead, 11 injured as truck runs over migrant labourers in Haryana's Jhajjar. (NDTV)
Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge College to withdraw from all services after physical assault at on-duty resident doctors
Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge College to withdraw from all services (Routine as well as emergency) from 9 am today onwards, in view of intimidation and physical assault with on duty resident doctors. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines