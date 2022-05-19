LIVE News Updates: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee stages protest against inflation in Kolkata

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday, 20th May at 3 pm

Supreme Court asks trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday, 20th May.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, tells the Court that there are multiple litigations across the country, there is urgency and it should be heard today itself. Proceedings before the trial court pending for today.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, advocate of the Hindu side, tells Supreme Court that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain is not well and requests it to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque issue tomorrow.

(ANI)