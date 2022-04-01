India

LIVE News Updates: BJP has destroyed job providing sectors, our economy has collapsed, says Rahul Gandhi

Unemployment & inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs...they have destroyed the employment providing sectors: Rahul Gandhi

LIVE News Updates: BJP has destroyed job providing sectors, our economy has collapsed, says Rahul Gandhi
user

NH Web Desk

01 Apr 2022, 2:18 PM

Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

01 Apr 2022, 1:41 PM

BJP has destroyed job providing sectors, our economy has collapsed, says Rahul Gandhi

The economy of our country has collapsed. Unemployment & inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs to people in India because they have destroyed the employment providing sectors.

The most corrupt government in the country is the Karnataka govt. BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism. Take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru

01 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM

Ukraine air strike on a fuel depot in Russia

AFP reported that Ukraine conducted an air strike on a fuel depot in Russia.


01 Apr 2022, 11:52 AM

Telangana makes wearing masks optional; removes Covid curbs

NDTV reported that Telangana has made wearing masks optional and removed all Covid curbs.

01 Apr 2022, 11:33 AM

2 South Korean air force planes collide during training, kill 3 people

AP reported that according to emergency officials, 2 South Korean air force planes have collided during training, killing 3 people.


01 Apr 2022, 11:03 AM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann proposes Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab

ANI reported that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution against the Centre's decision to put Chandigarh under Central service rules in the Punjab Assembly today. Mann proposed the Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

01 Apr 2022, 10:12 AM

Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha to meet at 4pm today

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on at 4pm today, reported ANI.


01 Apr 2022, 10:12 AM

Sensex rises 112.71 points to 58,681.22 in opening trade

PTI reported that the Sensex rose 112.71 points to 58,681.22 in today's opening trade, while Nifty gained 33.35 points to 17,498.10.

01 Apr 2022, 9:20 AM

1,335 new Covid cases in India today

According to ANI, India reported new Covid 1,335 today. Active cases stand at 13,672.


01 Apr 2022, 8:59 AM

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Behrampur coast for mass nesting

ANI reported that Olive Ridley turtles arrived at the Behrampur coast in Odisha for mass nesting. Amalan Nayak, DFO, Berhampur said, "A total of 2 lakh 42 thousand turtles have arrived. We will ensure that no problem occurs during mass nesting. Field staff are deployed to monitor the census of turtles."

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x