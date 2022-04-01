LIVE News Updates: BJP has destroyed job providing sectors, our economy has collapsed, says Rahul Gandhi
Unemployment & inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs...they have destroyed the employment providing sectors: Rahul Gandhi
Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab
BJP has destroyed job providing sectors, our economy has collapsed, says Rahul Gandhi
The economy of our country has collapsed. Unemployment & inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs to people in India because they have destroyed the employment providing sectors.
The most corrupt government in the country is the Karnataka govt. BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism. Take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru
Ukraine air strike on a fuel depot in Russia
AFP reported that Ukraine conducted an air strike on a fuel depot in Russia.
Telangana makes wearing masks optional; removes Covid curbs
NDTV reported that Telangana has made wearing masks optional and removed all Covid curbs.
2 South Korean air force planes collide during training, kill 3 people
AP reported that according to emergency officials, 2 South Korean air force planes have collided during training, killing 3 people.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann proposes Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab
ANI reported that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution against the Centre's decision to put Chandigarh under Central service rules in the Punjab Assembly today. Mann proposed the Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.
Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha to meet at 4pm today
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on at 4pm today, reported ANI.
Sensex rises 112.71 points to 58,681.22 in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex rose 112.71 points to 58,681.22 in today's opening trade, while Nifty gained 33.35 points to 17,498.10.
1,335 new Covid cases in India today
According to ANI, India reported new Covid 1,335 today. Active cases stand at 13,672.
Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Behrampur coast for mass nesting
ANI reported that Olive Ridley turtles arrived at the Behrampur coast in Odisha for mass nesting. Amalan Nayak, DFO, Berhampur said, "A total of 2 lakh 42 thousand turtles have arrived. We will ensure that no problem occurs during mass nesting. Field staff are deployed to monitor the census of turtles."
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines