LIVE News Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 12,340

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 12,340: Union Health Ministry. (PTI)

NH Web Desk

20 Apr 2022, 9:43 AM

Single day rise of 2,067 new Covid-19 infections, 40 fatalities

Single day rise of 2,067 new COVID-19 infections, 40 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,30,47,594, death toll to 5,22,006: Govt. (PTI)

Sensex jumps 324.07 points to 56,787.22 points in early trade

Sensex jumps 324.07 points to 56,787.22 points in early trade; Nifty gains 94.9 points to 17,053.55 points. (PTI)


Rupee rises 19 paise to 76.31 against US dollar

Rupee rises 19 paise to 76.31 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

Shanghai allows 4 million more people out of their homes as virus restrictions ease

Shanghai allows 4 million more people out of their homes as virus restrictions ease, reports AP.


Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in Jahangirpuri on April 20-21

Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area on April 20th and 21st. MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period. (ANI)

Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'

Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'. (AFP)

