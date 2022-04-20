LIVE News Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 12,340
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 12,340
Single day rise of 2,067 new Covid-19 infections, 40 fatalities
Sensex jumps 324.07 points to 56,787.22 points in early trade
Rupee rises 19 paise to 76.31 against US dollar
Shanghai allows 4 million more people out of their homes as virus restrictions ease
Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in Jahangirpuri on April 20-21
Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'
