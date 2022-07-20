LIVE News Updates: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka

"An email was sent from an unauthorised account to the Deputy Speaker. It said no-confidence in Deputy Speaker. How could such a mail be considered valid?": Abhishek M Singhvi in Supreme Court.

"The Floor test should not have taken place when the hands of the Deputy Speaker were tied on the matter of disqualifying the MLAs": Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray, in Supreme Court.

(NDTV)