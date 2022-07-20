LIVE News Updates: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka: Counting underway to elect the new President
Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting automatic levying of service charge by restaurants
Sri Lanka: Voting in the Presidential Election concludes
What happens to verdict of people, asks senior advocate Sibal to SC on Sena matter
Floor test should not have taken place, says Abhishek Singhvi in SC
"An email was sent from an unauthorised account to the Deputy Speaker. It said no-confidence in Deputy Speaker. How could such a mail be considered valid?": Abhishek M Singhvi in Supreme Court.
"The Floor test should not have taken place when the hands of the Deputy Speaker were tied on the matter of disqualifying the MLAs": Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray, in Supreme Court.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs
I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions. The public wants the Parliament to work: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
"Democracy is in danger if governments can be toppled like this", says Kapil Sibal appearing for Uddhav Thackeray in Supreme Court
Eknath Shinde writes to Election Commission, stakes claim to Shiv Sena
Voting begins to elect Sri Lanka's new president in three-cornered contest
The Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday began voting to elect the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a three-way presidential contest, following a high-voltage political drama which saw the former president fleeing the country and resigning after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.
Congress MPs join Joint Opposition protest in Parliament on the issues of price rise and inflation
Delhi | Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury join the Joint Opposition protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on the issues of price rise and inflation, on the third day of the Monsoon session
Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena disqualification pleas today
