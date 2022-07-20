India

LIVE News Updates: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka (Reuters)

NH Web Desk

20 Jul 2022, 12:46 PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka

20 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM

Sri Lanka: Counting underway to elect the new President

20 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM

Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting automatic levying of service charge by restaurants

Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting automatic levying of service charge by restaurants. (PTI)


20 Jul 2022, 11:50 AM

Sri Lanka: Voting in the Presidential Election concludes

20 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM

What happens to verdict of people, asks senior advocate Sibal to SC on Sena matter

What happens to verdict of people? Tenth schedule turned topsy-turvy & used to instigate defection: Sr advocate Sibal to SC on Sena matter. (PTI)


20 Jul 2022, 11:32 AM

Floor test should not have taken place, says Abhishek Singhvi in SC

"An email was sent from an unauthorised account to the Deputy Speaker. It said no-confidence in Deputy Speaker. How could such a mail be considered valid?": Abhishek M Singhvi in Supreme Court.

"The Floor test should not have taken place when the hands of the Deputy Speaker were tied on the matter of disqualifying the MLAs": Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray, in Supreme Court.

(NDTV)

20 Jul 2022, 11:32 AM

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions. The public wants the Parliament to work: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)


20 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM

"Democracy is in danger if governments can be toppled like this", says Kapil Sibal appearing for Uddhav Thackeray in Supreme Court

"Democracy is in danger if governments can be toppled like this": Kapil Sibal appearing for Uddhav Thackeray in Supreme Court. (NDTV)

20 Jul 2022, 11:09 AM

Eknath Shinde writes to Election Commission, stakes claim to Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde writes to the Election Commission, stakes claim to Shiv Sena. (NDTV)


20 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM

Voting begins to elect Sri Lanka's new president in three-cornered contest

The Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday began voting to elect the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a three-way presidential contest, following a high-voltage political drama which saw the former president fleeing the country and resigning after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

(PTI)

20 Jul 2022, 10:38 AM

Congress MPs join Joint Opposition protest in Parliament on the issues of price rise and inflation

Delhi | Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury join the Joint Opposition protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on the issues of price rise and inflation, on the third day of the Monsoon session


20 Jul 2022, 9:11 AM

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena disqualification pleas today

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena disqualification pleas today; battle over chief whip in the top court. (NDTV)

