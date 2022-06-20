LIVE News Updates: BJP trying to fool people with schemes like ‘Agnipath’ ahead of 2024 LS polls, says Mamata

West Bengal | Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi Junction, Shalimar railway station and other locations in Howrah in view of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, against Agnipath Scheme.

Anupam Singh, DCP North, Howrah says, "Police force has been deployed at multiple locations. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation that may arise. We also urge the youth to not get involved in any untoward activity."

(ANI)