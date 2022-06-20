LIVE News Updates: BJP trying to fool people with schemes like ‘Agnipath’ ahead of 2024 LS polls, says Mamata
BJP trying to fool people with schemes like ‘Agnipath’ ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Russia blocking Ukraine grain exports a 'real war crime': EU's Borrell
Russia blocking Ukraine grain exports a 'real war crime': EU's Borrell. (AFP)
71 people have lost their life due to flood and landslide in this season in Assam
About 42,28,157 people impacted, out of which 1,86,424 people are taking shelters in 744 relief camps. Total 71 people have lost their life due to flood and landslide in this season: Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Assam Floods. (ANI)
Agnipath row: 181 Mail Express, 348 passenger trains cancelled
Due to agitation over the Agnipath scheme, 181 Mail Express cancelled and 348 passenger trains cancelled. Partially cancelled are 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains. No diverted trains: Ministry of Railways. (ANI)
Congress leaders & workers hold Satyagraha
Congress leaders & workers hold Satyagraha against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt at Jantar Mantar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Enforcement Directorate's office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Enforcement Directorate's office; fourth round of questioning today in the National Herald case. (NDTV)
Congress leaders hold 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath
Delhi | Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath Scheme. (ANI)
Agnipath: Chhatra Ekta Manch holds protest in Sonipat
Chhatra Ekta Manch holds a protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme in Sonipat. (NDTV)
Leaders being pressurised to stop talking against the BJP, alleges Ajay Maken
"Leaders are pressurised to stop talking against the BJP. ED and CBI have a 'glow and lovely' cream. They apply the cream on the leaders who agree to join the BJP": Congress leader Ajay Maken alleges misuse of probe agencies. (NDTV)
Agnipath scheme should first be discussed with youth & in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn: Ajay Maken
Delhi | We'll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, & in the evening at 5 pm we'lll meet the President and demand that Agnipath scheme be withdrawn...The scheme should first be discussed with youth & in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn: Congress' Ajay Maken. (ANI)
Farmers to protest against Agnipath scheme
Farmers will hold a protest against Agnipath Scheme between 12pm-3pm at Gangayacha toll plaza located on Rewari-Rohtak highway. (NDTV)
Congress leader Ajay Maken holds party briefing at AICC HQ
Congress leader Ajay Maken holds party briefing at AICC HQ.
Bharat Bandh: Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna
Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna in view of the Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, in protest against Agnipath scheme. (ANI)
Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station, Howrah
West Bengal | Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi Junction, Shalimar railway station and other locations in Howrah in view of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, against Agnipath Scheme.
Anupam Singh, DCP North, Howrah says, "Police force has been deployed at multiple locations. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation that may arise. We also urge the youth to not get involved in any untoward activity."
(ANI)
