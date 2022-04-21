LIVE News Updates: Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse
Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse. (NDTV)
Punjab makes wearing of face masks in public places mandatory
Punjab makes wearing of face masks in public places mandatory. (ANI)
Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse
Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse. (NDTV)
Putin orders Russian forces not to storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol
Putin orders Russian forces not to storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol; official says it is 'securely blocked', reports AP.
One person has died in the fire at a chemical plant in the Tarapur Industrial Area of Palghar
One person has died in the fire at a chemical plant in the Tarapur Industrial Area of Palghar: Fire Department. (ANI)
Putin hails 'successful liberation' of Mariupol
Putin hails 'successful liberation' of Mariupol. (AFP)
Congress delegation led by Gen Secy Ajay Maken arrives at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by demolition drive
Delhi | Congress delegation led by Gen Secy Ajay Maken arrives at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by demolition drive conducted y'day. Party's Imran Pratapgarhi, a delegation member says, "We'll meet the affected families. Later, we will submit a report to Sonia Gandhi." (ANI)
Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area
A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.
Supreme Court issues notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri Court
Supreme Court issues notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri Court says status quo to be maintained, asks North DMC and others to file reply on the plea
Supreme Court bench begins hearing plea against demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Supreme Court bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai begins hearing plea against demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. (ANI)
UK PM Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also present with him. (ANI)
'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi to be gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati
'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published will be gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati. (ANI)
Sensex jumps 423.14 points to 57,460.64 points
Sensex jumps 423.14 points to 57,460.64 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 117.25 points to 17,253.80 points. (PTI)
Rupee almost flat at 76.31 against US dollar
Rupee almost flat at 76.31 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
India reports 2,380 new COVID19 cases
India reports 2,380 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 13,433. (ANI)
UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is on a 2-day India visit. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines