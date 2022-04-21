India

LIVE News Updates: Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse

Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse. (NDTV)

Representative image
Representative image
user

NH Web Desk

21 Apr 2022, 1:53 PM

Punjab makes wearing of face masks in public places mandatory

Punjab makes wearing of face masks in public places mandatory. (ANI)

21 Apr 2022, 1:41 PM

Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse

Several feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse. (NDTV)

21 Apr 2022, 1:17 PM

Putin orders Russian forces not to storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol

Putin orders Russian forces not to storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol; official says it is 'securely blocked', reports AP.


21 Apr 2022, 1:05 PM

One person has died in the fire at a chemical plant in the Tarapur Industrial Area of Palghar

One person has died in the fire at a chemical plant in the Tarapur Industrial Area of Palghar: Fire Department. (ANI)

21 Apr 2022, 1:01 PM

Putin hails 'successful liberation' of Mariupol

Putin hails 'successful liberation' of Mariupol. (AFP)


21 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM

Congress delegation led by Gen Secy Ajay Maken arrives at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by demolition drive

Delhi | Congress delegation led by Gen Secy Ajay Maken arrives at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by demolition drive conducted y'day. Party's Imran Pratapgarhi, a delegation member says, "We'll meet the affected families. Later, we will submit a report to Sonia Gandhi." (ANI)

21 Apr 2022, 11:51 AM

Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area

A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.


21 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM

Supreme Court issues notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri Court

Supreme Court issues notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri Court says status quo to be maintained, asks North DMC and others to file reply on the plea

21 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM

Supreme Court bench begins hearing plea against demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Supreme Court bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai begins hearing plea against demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. (ANI)


21 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM

UK PM Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also present with him. (ANI)

21 Apr 2022, 10:23 AM

'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi to be gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati

'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published will be gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati. (ANI)


21 Apr 2022, 9:38 AM

Sensex jumps 423.14 points to 57,460.64 points

Sensex jumps 423.14 points to 57,460.64 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 117.25 points to 17,253.80 points. (PTI)

21 Apr 2022, 9:38 AM

Rupee almost flat at 76.31 against US dollar

Rupee almost flat at 76.31 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


21 Apr 2022, 9:38 AM

India reports 2,380 new COVID19 cases

India reports 2,380 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 13,433. (ANI)

21 Apr 2022, 8:51 AM

UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is on a 2-day India visit. (ANI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x