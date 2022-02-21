LIVE News Updates: Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passes away
ANI reported that Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack in Hyderabad
Sensex tumbles over 400 pts to slip below 57,400-level in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex tumbled over 400 points to slip below 57,400-level in opening trade, while Nifty dropped over 159 points at 17,117.
16,051 new Covid infections and 206 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India registered 16,051 new Covid infections and 206 deaths in the last 24 hours, which takes the active caseload to 2,02,131 and the daily positivity rate to 1.93%.
CPI(M) alleges RSS was behind the murder of party worker in Kerala
ANI reported that a CPI(M) worker was hacked to death in New Mahe, Thalassery, Kerala, early morning today. The party had alleged that RSS was behind the murder. However, the police said that an investigation is underway.
CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case
ANI reported that a CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and the other convicts in the fifth fodder scam case today.
Biden agrees to meet Putin if invasion hasn't happened
The Press Secretary of the White House, Jen Psaki, said that US President Joe Biden has agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin 'in principle' if an invasion hasn't happened, reported ANI.
