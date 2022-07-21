LIVE News: Perception PM has about Congress is based on Congressis who he has taken with him, says Pawan Khera

First they summoned Rahul for five days and today Sonia Gandhi. ED could have gone to her and could have recorded her statement. For BJP, they have different standards and another standards for opposition: Ashok Gehlot at AICC press conference.

Congressman are demonstrating in states against government and agencies. If they were in place of us, they would have burnt the place down and indulged in vandalism, and we are playing bhajans of Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. The traditions of the country are changing.

Government should call all party meet to discuss issues facing the country. There are no enemies in politics, but they consider the opposition their enemy and target us. First they talked about Congress free India but now they want opposition free India: Ashok Gehlot.

Now they have a weapon to upturn governments in a democracy like India, and it's very shameful but they feel proud. This is very unethical that government is using agencies: Ashok Gehlot.

There is an atmosphere of fear and suffocation in the country. Why are they targeting only the Gandhi family who has sacrificed so much for the country? They are celebrating Amrit Mahotsava and campaigning Har Ghar Tiranga, but why are you not telling people about the achievements of the last 75 years?

They are pressurising the central agencies so much that they have reduced their credibility: Ashok Gehlot.

There is no substance in the National Herald case. They want to crush the newspaper so that it cannot become a leading newspaper in the country. And secondly, Modi-Shah are worried after the Udaipur declaration since we were about to start a Bharat-jodo movement. I don't know any case where the ED has called a leader for 5 continuous days and questioned for hours. Their way is to demoralise people by questioning them for hours, but forget them later. ED's conviction rate is only 0.5%. They only want to use it for political vendetta. I condemn targetting Sonia Gandhi, ED could have gone to her and recorded her statement: Ashok Gehlot.

The Gandhi family has the biggest credibility in the country: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.