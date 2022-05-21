LIVE News Updates: CNG prices raised by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi

West Bengal |Calcutta HC dismissed petition of TMC candidate (for WB polls) Alo Rani Sarkar on May 20 & questioned her nationality as she was in possession of documents of being Bangladeshi national. She had filed petition challenging result that had declared BJP's Swapan Majumder victorious

The High Court also directed that a copy of the order be shared with the Election Commission for taking action against Petitioner. (ANI)