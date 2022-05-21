LIVE News Updates: CNG prices raised by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi
CNG prices raised by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi
9 dead due to floods, 5 due to landslides in Assam
Assam floods |A total of 9 people have died due to floods and 5 due to landslides in different districts of the state from 6th April to 20th May; 7 people are missing. (ANI)
Calcutta HC dismisses petition of TMC candidate Alo Rani Sarkar, questions her nationality
West Bengal |Calcutta HC dismissed petition of TMC candidate (for WB polls) Alo Rani Sarkar on May 20 & questioned her nationality as she was in possession of documents of being Bangladeshi national. She had filed petition challenging result that had declared BJP's Swapan Majumder victorious
The High Court also directed that a copy of the order be shared with the Election Commission for taking action against Petitioner. (ANI)
CBI carrying out searches at 10 locations in multiple cities in NSE co-location scam case
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader & former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away
BJP has spread kerosene all over the country, says Rahul Gandhi
India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress - that bring people, communities, states, & religions together: Rahul Gandhi, in London. (ANI)
We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people, to 60-70% of people who don't vote for the BJP and we need to do it together: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May, when asked that why is BJP winning elections and Congress is not. (ANI)
Polarisation & total dominance of media reason why BJP is winning polls, says Rahul Gandhi
Polarisation & total dominance of media...Also, RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties & Congress need to build such a structure: Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May, when asked why is BJP winning polls & Congress isn't. (ANI)
2,323 new Covid cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours
COVID19 | 2,323 new cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 14,996. (ANI)
Special PMLA court says prima facie evidence indicates Nawab Malik involved in money laundering & criminal conspiracy
Special PMLA court took cognisance of ED's chargesheet against Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik& said there is prima facie evidence to indicate that he was directly &knowingly involved in money laundering & criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla. (ANI)
Centre announces fresh composition of Standing Committee of Inter-State Council
The Central government has announced a fresh composition of the Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council comprising 13 members, including its Chairman Union Home Minister Amit Shah: MHA notification. (ANI)
