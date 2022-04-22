LIVE News Updates: France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn
France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn
Delay in services on Blue Line due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar
Supreme Court declines to entertain plea filed by Nawab Malik
UK PM Boris Johnson lays a wreath at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
UK PM Boris Johnson thanks PM Modi for "fantastic welcome"
Rupee falls 14 paise to 76.31 against US dollar
Second terrorist killed in Jammu encounter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India reports 2,451 new COVID19 cases
Chhattisgarh | Five burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident
Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists in Jammu
Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards
