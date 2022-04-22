LIVE News Updates: France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn

J&K | Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 hrs near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and forced the terrorists to run away. In the line of action one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured, said a senior officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). (ANI)