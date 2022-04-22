India

LIVE News Updates: France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn

France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn: prosecutor. (AFP)

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn
Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn
user

NH Web Desk

22 Apr 2022, 11:46 AM

France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn

France issues international arrest warrant for ex-Nissan president Ghosn: prosecutor. (AFP)

22 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM

Delay in services on Blue Line due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar

Delay in services from Tilak Nagar to Karol Bagh on Blue Line due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (ANI)

22 Apr 2022, 10:58 AM

Supreme Court declines to entertain plea filed by Nawab Malik

Supreme Court declines to entertain a plea filed by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik against an order of the Bombay HC which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering being investigated by Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)


22 Apr 2022, 9:41 AM

UK PM Boris Johnson lays a wreath at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Delhi | UK PM Boris Johnson lays a wreath at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

22 Apr 2022, 9:40 AM

UK PM Boris Johnson thanks PM Modi for "fantastic welcome"

UK PM Boris Johnson thanks PM Modi for "fantastic welcome": "Don't think things have ever been as good between us (India-UK)". (NDTV)


22 Apr 2022, 9:31 AM

Rupee falls 14 paise to 76.31 against US dollar

Rupee falls 14 paise to 76.31 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

22 Apr 2022, 9:31 AM

Second terrorist killed in Jammu encounter

Second terrorist killed in Jammu encounter, search operation underway: Police. (PTI)


22 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

22 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

India reports 2,451 new COVID19 cases

India reports 2,451 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 14,241. (ANI)


22 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

Chhattisgarh | Five burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident

Chhattisgarh | Five members, including 3 children of a family, burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Rajnandgaon district, police said. (ANI)

22 Apr 2022, 8:31 AM

Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists in Jammu

J&K | Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 hrs near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and forced the terrorists to run away. In the line of action one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured, said a senior officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). (ANI)


22 Apr 2022, 8:26 AM

Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards

Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards under GMC, 197 candidates in fray. Candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested. (ANI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x