LIVE News Updates: Karnataka HC begins hearing of petitions challenging hijab ban
Karnataka High Court begins hearing on various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutes in the state
Karnataka HC begins hearing of petitions challenging hijab ban
Karnataka High Court begins hearing on various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutes in the state.
China, Russia among those arming Myanmar junta, says UN rights expert
China, Russia among those arming Myanmar junta: UN rights expert
Four flights from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6
According to the Embassy of India in Ukraine, in view of the continued high level of tensions in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised. ANI reported that four flights from Kyiv to Delhi will operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6, 2022.
SC to hear request seeking online board examinations due to Covid
According to NDTV, the Supreme Court will be hearing tomorrow a request seeking online board examinations for classes 10th and 12th under the CBSE and ICSE, in the light of Covid.
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt on PIL challenging provisions of RTE Act 2009
ANI reported that the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi Govt on a PIL challenging the provisions of the Right to Education Act 2009 and seeking direction to bring Madrasas, Vedic Pathshalas and educational institutions imparting religious knowledge within the ambit of the Act.
Rupee slumps 17 paise to 74.72 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee slumped 17 paise to 74.72 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Air India's special ferry flight left for Ukraine today to bring back the Indian nationals
ANI reported that Air India's special ferry flight left for Ukraine from India today morning to bring back the Indian nationals. The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.
Sensex plunges over 800 points in opening trade
According to ANI, the Sensex plunged over 800 points in today's opening trade, while Nifty was trading at 16,969.
India reports 13,405 new Covid cases, 235 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 13,405 new Covid cases, 34,226 recoveries, and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,81,075 (0.42%), the daily positivity rate to 1.24%, the total recoveries to 4,21,58,510 and the death toll to 5,12,344, while the total vaccination stands at 1,75,83,27,441.
Ukraine demands that Russia return to the negotiation table
ANI reported that at the UNSC meeting, Ukraine stated, "We demand Russia to return to the table for negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops."
Russia says it is open to diplomacy
At the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, Russia stated that it is open to diplomacy for diplomatic solution, reported ANI. Russia added, "However, allowing bloodbath in Donbas is something we don’t intend to do. We are forced to note the negative role played by our western colleagues led by the US."
US to impose 'new sanctions' on Russia Tuesday: White House
According to the White House, the US will impose 'new sanctions' on Russia on Tuesday, reported AFP.
Well being of 20k Indians living in Ukraine is our priority: India at UNSC meet
ANI reported that India's Permanent Rep to United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said at the UNSC meet on Ukraine that the safety and security of civilians is essential. He added, "More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us."
UN denounces 'order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine'
AFP reported that the UN has denounced an 'order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine'.