LIVE News Updates: The politics BJP has started is of money & muscle power, says Kamal Nath

The politics BJP has started is of money & muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot. Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray: Cong leader Kamal Nath. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at AICC HQ in New Delhi
(All photos by Vipin for NH)
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray joins state cabinet meeting via video conferencing
State cabinet meeting begins. CM Uddhav Thackeray joins via video conferencing: CMO. (ANI)
The politics BJP has started is of money & muscle power which is against the constitution, says Kamal Nath
Mumbai | 41 MLAs out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while 3 are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money & muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot...Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray: Congress leader Kamal Nath. (ANI)
PM Modi, Amit Shah must run the country as per the constitution: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
They've made a joke of everything. They were hatching conspiracy & were targetting Maharashtra from the very beginning but now it has come to light. PM Modi and Amit Shah should not be arrogant & must run the country as per the constitution: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Delhi. (ANI)
Silchar town submerged with people commuting on boats due to inundated lanes
Assam | Silchar town submerged with people commuting on boats due to inundated lanes. (ANI)
The kind of politics that is driven by wealth is antithetical to the Constitution of India: Kamal Nath
The kind of politics, that is driven by wealth, in states like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, is antithetical to the Constitution of India. The rise of such politics sets a dangerous precedent for the future: Kamal Nath, Congress Observer for Maharashtra. (ANI)
When Congress says 'Bharat jodo', PM-HM are attempting 'Rahul todo', 'Sonia Gandhi todo', 'Congress todo', claims Jairam Ramesh
Congress had announced 'Bharat jodo yatra' from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir from Oct 2. What was BJP's & Modi govt's response? When Congress says 'Bharat jodo', PM-HM are attempting 'Rahul todo'. This is a conspiracy. 'Sonia Gandhi todo', 'Rahul todo', 'Congress todo': Jairam Ramesh. (ANI)
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Vijay Babu in sexual assault case
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him. (ANI)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leads Opposition march from Bihar Assembly to Rajbhavan against Agnipath scheme
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leads the Opposition march from Bihar Assembly to Rajbhavan against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. (NDTV)
CBI arrests Sanjay Gupta in connection with NSE Co-location scam
CBI arrests Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of Delhi based OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd, in connection with NSE Co-location scam in which brokers allegedly abused facility to make gains by getting early access to stock market: Officials. (PTI)
Rupee slips 4 paise to 78.17 against US dollar
Rupee slips 4 paise to 78.17 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Congress Legislative Party to meet today in Mumbai
Congress Legislative Party to meet today in Mumbai, AICC Observer Kamal Nath to be present. (NDTV)
