LIVE News Updates: DC captain Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent match fee for violating IPL Code of Conduct
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent match fee, assistant coach Pravin Amre suspended for one match from dug out for breach of IPL Code of Conduct. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Patna airport on a one-day visit to Bihar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Patna airport on a one-day visit to Bihar. He was received by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
Dr. Suman K Bery, Vice Chairman designate, NITI Aayog takes charge as full-time member of NITI Aayog
Delhi | Dr. Suman K Bery, Vice Chairman designate, NITI Aayog takes charge as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. He took charge in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Member Dr. VK Paul. (ANI)
Punjab govt withdraws security of 184 persons
The Punjab government has withdrawn the security of 184 persons including former ministers, former MLAs and private protectees based on the current threat assessment. (ANI)
"Supports Godse, takes foreigners to Gandhi's Ashram": Shiv Sena's jab at BJP
India reports 2,527 new COVID19 cases
India reports 2,527 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 15,079. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56%. (ANI)
Security heightened near residence of Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray after independent MLA, MP plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai | Security heightened near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray, as independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa there. (ANI)
