LIVE News Updates: 22.62% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in UP
Voter turnout of 22.62% was recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the fourth phase of polling till 11 am
US started its internal influence in domestic affairs in Ukraine from the very beginning: Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief in New Delhi
News agency ANI quoted Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi as saying, "Today Donetsk and Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence. But from the very beginning, US started its internal influence in domestic affairs in countries on all post-Soviet space, including Ukraine".
Revenge being taken from Nawab Malik for exposing BJP leaders: Maha NCP Chief
News agency ANI quoted Maharashtra NCP Chief and State minister Jayanti Patil as saying, "Nawab Malik has been taken to the ED office for questioning without prior information. He had exposed BJP leaders in the past few days, so revenge is being taken now."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow
ANI reported that Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.
Rupee surges 21 paise to 74.63 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee surged 21 paise to 74.63 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Putin launches nuclear drill after Russian Parliament allowed use of military force abroad
NDTV reported that after the Russian Parliament allowed the use of military forces abroad, President Vladimir Putin launched a nuclear drill.
9.10% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in UP
ANI reported that a voter turnout of 9.10% was recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the fourth phase of polling till 9 am.
Sensex recovers over 300 points to reclaim 57,600-level in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex recovered over 300 points to reclaim 57,600-level in today's opening trade, while Nifty was up 83 points at 17,175.
India reports 15,102 new Covid cases, 278 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 15,102 new Covid cases, 31,377 recoveries, and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,64,522 (0.38%), the daily positivity rate to 1.28%, the total recoveries to 4,21,89,887 and the death toll to 5,12,622, while the total vaccination stands at 1,76,19,39,020.
NCP leader Nawab Malik arrives at ED office in Mumbai
ANI reported that NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai this morning.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj, BSP's Satish Chandra Misra vote in fourth phase of UP Elections
As the fourth phase of polling begins in Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported that BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj cast his vote at Gadan Khera Primary School in Unnao, while BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra was seen casting his vote at Montessori school polling booth in Lucknow.