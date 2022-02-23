LIVE News Updates: 22.62% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in UP

According to ANI, India reported 15,102 new Covid cases, 31,377 recoveries, and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,64,522 (0.38%), the daily positivity rate to 1.28%, the total recoveries to 4,21,89,887 and the death toll to 5,12,622, while the total vaccination stands at 1,76,19,39,020.