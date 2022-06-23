LIVE News Updates: 4.07% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur, 7.86% in Rampur, 9.21% in Azamgarh till 9 am
Lok Sabha Bypolls | 4.07% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur (Punjab), 7.86% in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) and 9.21% in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) till 9 am. (ANI)
Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar with 4 MLAs reaches Guwahati
Maharashtra Crisis | Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar with 4 MLAs reaches Guwahati. Only 15 MLAs left with Uddhav Thackeray: Sources. (NDTV)
Lok Sabha Bypolls | 4.07% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur, 7.86% in Rampur and 9.21% in Azamgarh till 9 am
10 dead, 7 injured in UP accident
UP | 10 dead, 7 injured after a DCM vehicle returning from Haridwar met with an accident at about 4:30 am this morning. Of the 17 people, 10 died on the spot, 5 being treated at a district hospital, 2 referred to Bareilly. We've contacted their families..: Pilbhit DM Pulkit Khare. (ANI)
India reports 13,313 new Covid cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 13,313 fresh cases, 10,972 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 83,990. Daily positivity rate 2.03%. (ANI)
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today 161 km WNW of Kathmandu, Nepal: National Center for Seismology. (ANI)
