LIVE News Updates: Waterlogging reported on NH-48 at Narsingpur, Haryana
Haryana | Waterlogging reported on NH-48 at Narsingpur, near the Signature tower and near DLF phase-1 metro station. (ANI)
23 May 2022, 9:12 AM
India reports 2,022 new Covid cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 2,022 fresh cases, 2,099 recoveries, and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 14,832. Daily positivity rate 0.69%. (ANI)
23 May 2022, 9:12 AM
Huge storm in Delhi causes power blackouts, flights chaos
Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed power blackouts due to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds early this morning. (NDTV)
