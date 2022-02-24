India

LIVE News Updates: Powerful explosions heard on east Ukraine front

Powerful explosions were heard on the east Ukraine front, reported AFP

NH Web Desk

24 Feb 2022, 10:07 AM

Ukraine urges UN 'to do everything possible to stop the war' at the second emergency Security Council session

Ukraine urged the UN 'to do everything possible to stop the war' at the second emergency Security Council session, reported AFP.

24 Feb 2022, 9:45 AM

India reports 14,148 new Covid cases, 302 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 14,148 new Covid cases, 30,009 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 1,48,359 (0.35%), the daily positivity rate to 1.22%, the total recoveries to 4,22,19,896 and the death toll to 512924, while the total vaccination stands at 1,76,52,31,385 (30,49,988).

24 Feb 2022, 9:45 AM

Explosions in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa

AFP reported that more explosions were heard in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa.


24 Feb 2022, 9:38 AM

World must stop Putin now: Ukraine's Foreign Minister

ANI quoted Ukraine's Foreign Minister as saying, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

24 Feb 2022, 9:36 AM

Nifty at 16,647.00 currently, down by 413.35 points

ANI reported that Nifty is at 16,647.00 currently and went down by 413.35 points.


24 Feb 2022, 9:34 AM

24 Feb 2022, 9:27 AM

Sensex slips 1,428.34 points, currently at 55,803.72

ANI reported that the Sensex slipped 1,428.34 points and is currently at 55,803.72.


24 Feb 2022, 9:23 AM

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country

AFP reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, and "demilitarise and de-nazify" its pro-Western neighbour. He denounced what he called was a "genocide" orchestrated by Ukraine and NATO aggression.

24 Feb 2022, 9:23 AM

Explosions heard in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine

AFP reported that explosions were heard in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine.


24 Feb 2022, 9:13 AM

Explosion heard in Kyiv

AFP reported that an explosion was heard in Kyiv, Ukraine.

24 Feb 2022, 9:13 AM

Oil prices break $100 on Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine

AFP reported that oil prices rose over $100 in light of the Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine.


24 Feb 2022, 9:13 AM

Biden condemns 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' by Russia against Ukraine

AFP reported that Biden has condemned the 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' by Russia against Ukraine, and warned of 'catastrophic loss of life and human suffering'.

24 Feb 2022, 8:55 AM

Facilitating the return of all Indian nationals from Ukraine: India's Permanent Rep to UN

ANI quoted India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, as saying, "Over 20,000 Indian students are in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as may be required."


24 Feb 2022, 8:44 AM

Putin vows retaliation against those who interfere with Russian Ukraine operation

Russian President Putin has vowed to retaliate against those who interfere with Russia's Ukraine operation, reported AFP.

24 Feb 2022, 8:42 AM

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125 km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53am today, reported ANI.


24 Feb 2022, 8:42 AM

Putin calls on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'

Putin called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms', reported AFP.

24 Feb 2022, 8:23 AM

Special flight landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv with 182 Indian citizens

ANI reported that a special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45 am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students, said an official of Ukraine International Airlines in India.


24 Feb 2022, 8:21 AM

Putin stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, says UN Chief

News agency ANI quoted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying, "Indeed an operation is being prepared (by Russia). President Vladimir Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance."

