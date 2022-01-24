LIVE News Updates: 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi moves bail petition in session court
'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi today moved a bail petition in a session court. Earlier his bail plea was dismissed by the Magistrate court. Sessions court to hear his bail plea tomorrow
Delhi: 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi today moved a bail petition in a session court. Earlier his bail plea was dismissed by the Magistrate court. Sessions court to hear his bail plea tomorrow.
COVID19 | Delhi reports 5,760 new cases & 30 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 45,140. Today's positivity rate down to 11.79%
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to chair DDMA meeting on Jan 27 over COVID-19 situation in the national capital
Punjab and Haryana High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail application of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case
Congress releases a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections. Party chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot & others to campaign.
India opening batter Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's Cricketer 2021
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19
All-Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25th January to 2 pm on 26th January, as part of security arrangements (for Republic Day). Metro train services to be regulated at select metro stations: Delhi Metro
India withdraws from AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022, their remaining matches stand canceled: Asian Football Confederation
ANI reported that a PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court over the rejection of Bengal tableau (for Republic Day) by the Central Govt. The matter is likely to be heard today.
News agency ANI quoted Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as saying, "Congress's position in Uttarakhand is good...BJP divides people on the basis of religion. They have done it in Uttar Pradesh and are still doing it. BJP got power by using religion but what did people get by voting for them?"
Bar and Bench reported that the Supreme Court will be hearing the plea by US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative, seeking to quash the Centre’s orders refusing to renew or revoke FCRA registration of various NGOs.
NDTV reported that a thick fog has blanketed Delhi and all nearby areas. The cold conditions are likely to prevail in the NCR.
ANI reported that five people were killed and five got injured after a truck rammed into a car and two motorcycles on Pune-Ahmednagar road in Maharashtra yesterday evening, according to Pune Rural Police officials.
News18 reported that the UAE has intercepted two ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi.
Congress paid tribute to Homi J. Bhabha on his death anniversary. The official Twitter handle of the party wrote, "The father of the Indian nuclear programme, he played a pivotal role in helping India become the nuclear power it is today."
According to ANI, India reported 3,06,064 new Covid cases (27,469 less than yesterday), 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 22,49,335 and the daily positivity rate to 20.75%.
Schools reopened for classes 1-12th in Mumbai today. ANI quoted a student saying, "It feels good to be back. All of us should maintain social distancing, and wear masks."