LIVE News Updates: We'll win on Floor of the House; they have taken wrong step, says Sanjay Raut on rebel MLAs

We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai: Sanjay Raut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over Murmu's nomination papers to Returning Officer P C Mody. (PTI)
Mumbai | We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on rebel MLAs. (ANI)
Delhi | NDA's candidate for the Presidential election Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament for filing her nomination. (ANI)
Centre provides 'Z' category armed security cover of Central Reserve Police Force to opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha: Sources. (ANI)
Gujarat riots: Appeal against PM Modi "devoid of merits", says Supreme Court, upholds probe agency's clean chit. (NDTV)
SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including then CM Narendra Modi, in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Britain's Conservatives suffer double election loss, blow to embattled PM Johnson, reports AP
India reports 17,336 new Covid19 cases today; Active cases rise to 88,284. (ANI)
Non-bailable warrant has been issued against a few NSUI's office bearers and activists, including its National General Secretary Anushesh Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Gurjot Sandhu under Section 120-B, 307 & 436 among others - in the aftermath of burning Khaki half-pant in front of BJP President JP Nadda's residence as a sign of protest against the Agnipath Scheme.
4 of those arrested have been sent to 7 days of Judicial Custody on 22nd June. Rest are still incommunicado with no idea about their whereabouts.
Supreme Court to pronounce today its verdict on a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM and now PM and several others in 2002 Gujarat riots. (ANI)
US Senate passes landmark bipartisan gun safety legislation, sending the measure to the US House. (Reuters)
