LIVE News Updates: We'll win on Floor of the House; they have taken wrong step, says Sanjay Raut on rebel MLAs

We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

24 Jun 2022, 1:16 PM

PM Modi hands over Murmu's nomination papers to Returning Officer PC Mody

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over Murmu's nomination papers to Returning Officer P C Mody. (PTI)

24 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM

Mumbai | We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on rebel MLAs. (ANI)

24 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament to file her nomination

Delhi | NDA's candidate for the Presidential election Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament for filing her nomination. (ANI)


24 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM

Centre provides 'Z' category armed security cover of CRPF to opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

Centre provides 'Z' category armed security cover of Central Reserve Police Force to opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha: Sources. (ANI)

24 Jun 2022, 10:57 AM

Appeal against PM Modi "devoid of merits", says Supreme Court, upholds probe agency's clean chit

Gujarat riots: Appeal against PM Modi "devoid of merits", says Supreme Court, upholds probe agency's clean chit. (NDTV)


24 Jun 2022, 10:44 AM

SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT's clean chit to 64 people

SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including then CM Narendra Modi, in 2002 Gujarat riots case

24 Jun 2022, 10:40 AM

Britain's Conservatives suffer double election loss, blow to embattled PM Johnson

Britain's Conservatives suffer double election loss, blow to embattled PM Johnson, reports AP


24 Jun 2022, 9:29 AM

India reports 17,336 new Covid19 cases today

India reports 17,336 new Covid19 cases today; Active cases rise to 88,284. (ANI)

24 Jun 2022, 9:11 AM

Non-bailable warrant issued against NSUI's office bearers and activists

Non-bailable warrant has been issued against a few NSUI's office bearers and activists, including its National General Secretary Anushesh Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Gurjot Sandhu under Section 120-B, 307 & 436 among others - in the aftermath of burning Khaki half-pant in front of BJP President JP Nadda's residence as a sign of protest against the Agnipath Scheme.

4 of those arrested have been sent to 7 days of Judicial Custody on 22nd June. Rest are still incommunicado with no idea about their whereabouts.


24 Jun 2022, 9:09 AM

SC to pronounce verdict today on plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging clean chit given by SIT to Modi

Supreme Court to pronounce today its verdict on a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM and now PM and several others in 2002 Gujarat riots. (ANI)

24 Jun 2022, 8:41 AM

US Senate passes landmark bipartisan gun safety legislation

US Senate passes landmark bipartisan gun safety legislation, sending the measure to the US House. (Reuters)

