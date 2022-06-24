LIVE News Updates: We'll win on Floor of the House; they have taken wrong step, says Sanjay Raut on rebel MLAs

Non-bailable warrant has been issued against a few NSUI's office bearers and activists, including its National General Secretary Anushesh Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Gurjot Sandhu under Section 120-B, 307 & 436 among others - in the aftermath of burning Khaki half-pant in front of BJP President JP Nadda's residence as a sign of protest against the Agnipath Scheme.

4 of those arrested have been sent to 7 days of Judicial Custody on 22nd June. Rest are still incommunicado with no idea about their whereabouts.