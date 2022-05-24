LIVE News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo. (ANI)







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 24 May 2022, 11:44 AM BJP announces candidates for Biennial Elections to Legislative Council from Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party announces candidates for Biennial Elections to Legislative Council from Karnataka. (NDTV) 24 May 2022, 11:15 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo. (ANI) 24 May 2022, 10:14 AM Meetings of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Union Cabinet to be held tomorrow Delhi | Meetings of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet scheduled to be held tomorrow, 25th May. (ANI)

24 May 2022, 9:44 AM Biden says US 'strategic ambiguity' policy on Taiwan unchanged Biden says US 'strategic ambiguity' policy on Taiwan unchanged. (AFP) 24 May 2022, 9:44 AM Rupee opens almost flat at 77.56 against US dollar Rupee opens almost flat at 77.56 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

24 May 2022, 9:44 AM Sensex jumps 132.18 points to 54,420.79 points in early trade Sensex jumps 132.18 points to 54,420.79 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 41.15 points to 16,255.85 points. (PTI) 24 May 2022, 9:32 AM India reports 1,675 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours Covid-19 | India reports 1,675 fresh cases, 1,635 recoveries, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 14,841. Daily positivity rate 0.41%. (ANI)

24 May 2022, 9:09 AM BSF seizes around 11 kg gold along India-Bangladesh International Boundary in West Bengal Border Security Force (BSF) has seized around 11 kg gold along India-Bangladesh International Boundary (IB) in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and apprehended two smugglers. (ANI) live news

