LIVE News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo. (ANI)
BJP announces candidates for Biennial Elections to Legislative Council from Karnataka
Bharatiya Janata Party announces candidates for Biennial Elections to Legislative Council from Karnataka. (NDTV)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral talks in Tokyo. (ANI)
Meetings of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Union Cabinet to be held tomorrow
Delhi | Meetings of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet scheduled to be held tomorrow, 25th May. (ANI)
Biden says US 'strategic ambiguity' policy on Taiwan unchanged
Biden says US 'strategic ambiguity' policy on Taiwan unchanged. (AFP)
Rupee opens almost flat at 77.56 against US dollar
Rupee opens almost flat at 77.56 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Sensex jumps 132.18 points to 54,420.79 points in early trade
Sensex jumps 132.18 points to 54,420.79 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 41.15 points to 16,255.85 points. (PTI)
India reports 1,675 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19 | India reports 1,675 fresh cases, 1,635 recoveries, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 14,841. Daily positivity rate 0.41%. (ANI)
BSF seizes around 11 kg gold along India-Bangladesh International Boundary in West Bengal
Border Security Force (BSF) has seized around 11 kg gold along India-Bangladesh International Boundary (IB) in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and apprehended two smugglers. (ANI)