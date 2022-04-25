LIVE News Updates: Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today
Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today: Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani to ANI
SC stays proposed demolition of around 200 'jhuggis' at Sarojini Nagar, Delhi
SC stays proposed demolition of around 200 'jhuggis' at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi. (PTI)
Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today
Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today: Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani to ANI.
Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, at least 5 construction workers feared trapped
A building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, at least 5 construction workers feared trapped. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. (NDTV)
A Japanese woman certified the world's oldest person has died at the age of 119
A Japanese woman certified the world's oldest person has died at the age of 119, local officials said Monday. (AFP)
India, EU to launch trade & technology council to address the challenges of ensuring trusted technology and security
India, European Union decide to launch trade & technology council to address the challenges of ensuring trusted technology and security in the wake of rapid geopolitical changes. (PTI)
Putin congratulates Macron, wishes him 'success'
Putin congratulates Macron, wishes him 'success': Kremlin. (AFP)
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border: governor (AFP)
Sri Lanka stock market halts trading again after 12.6% plunge
Sri Lanka stock market halts trading again after 12.6% plunge. (AFP)
TN assembly passes resolution vesting power to appoint vice-chancellors of universities to State govt
Tamil Nadu assembly passes a resolution unanimously vesting the power to appoint vice-chancellors of the universities to the State government. BJP walked out after the State Government moved the bill based on the recommendations by the University Search committee. (ANI)
Plea regarding Article 370 mentioned before CJI NV Ramana led bench
Plea regarding Article 370 mentioned before CJI NV Ramana led bench. (Bar & Bench)
Congress formed six different committees to discuss six agendas in Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13-15
Congress formed six different committees to discuss six agendas including Farmers and Agriculture, Youth and Unemployment, Organisational affairs, Social Empowerment, Economic State, and Political Affairs in Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13th to 15th. (ANI)
Sensex tumbles 785 points to 56,412.14
Sensex tumbles 785 points to 56,412.14 in early trade; Nifty falls 243.35 points to 16,928.60. (PTI)
Rupee slips 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar
Rupee slips 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
India reports 2,541 new COVID19 cases
India reports 2,541 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 16,522. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.84%. (ANI)
US announces new military aid, diplomatic support for Ukraine
US announces new military aid, diplomatic support for Ukraine in aftermath of Blinken, Austin visits, reports AP.
Antony Blinken told Zelensky US diplomats to return to Ukraine 'this week'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told President Zelensky US diplomats to return to Ukraine 'this week': State Department official. (AFP)
US secretaries of state, defence visited Kyiv, Washington confirms
US secretaries of state, defence visited Kyiv, Washington confirms. (AFP)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines