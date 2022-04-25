India

LIVE News Updates: Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today

Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Kokrajhar today: Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani to ANI

Gujarat’s Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani (Photo Courtesy: IANS)
NH Web Desk

25 Apr 2022, 3:39 PM

SC stays proposed demolition of around 200 'jhuggis' at Sarojini Nagar, Delhi

SC stays proposed demolition of around 200 'jhuggis' at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi. (PTI)

25 Apr 2022, 3:22 PM

25 Apr 2022, 3:06 PM

Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, at least 5 construction workers feared trapped

A building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, at least 5 construction workers feared trapped. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. (NDTV)


25 Apr 2022, 2:33 PM

A Japanese woman certified the world's oldest person has died at the age of 119

A Japanese woman certified the world's oldest person has died at the age of 119, local officials said Monday. (AFP)

25 Apr 2022, 1:39 PM

India, EU to launch trade & technology council to address the challenges of ensuring trusted technology and security

India, European Union decide to launch trade & technology council to address the challenges of ensuring trusted technology and security in the wake of rapid geopolitical changes. (PTI)


25 Apr 2022, 1:27 PM

Putin congratulates Macron, wishes him 'success'

Putin congratulates Macron, wishes him 'success': Kremlin. (AFP)

25 Apr 2022, 12:29 PM

Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border

Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border: governor (AFP)


25 Apr 2022, 11:49 AM

Sri Lanka stock market halts trading again after 12.6% plunge

Sri Lanka stock market halts trading again after 12.6% plunge. (AFP)

25 Apr 2022, 11:49 AM

TN assembly passes resolution vesting power to appoint vice-chancellors of universities to State govt

Tamil Nadu assembly passes a resolution unanimously vesting the power to appoint vice-chancellors of the universities to the State government. BJP walked out after the State Government moved the bill based on the recommendations by the University Search committee. (ANI)


25 Apr 2022, 10:51 AM

Plea regarding Article 370 mentioned before CJI NV Ramana led bench

Plea regarding Article 370 mentioned before CJI NV Ramana led bench. (Bar & Bench)

25 Apr 2022, 10:51 AM

Congress formed six different committees to discuss six agendas in Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13-15

Congress formed six different committees to discuss six agendas including Farmers and Agriculture, Youth and Unemployment, Organisational affairs, Social Empowerment, Economic State, and Political Affairs in Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13th to 15th. (ANI)


25 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM

Sensex tumbles 785 points to 56,412.14

Sensex tumbles 785 points to 56,412.14 in early trade; Nifty falls 243.35 points to 16,928.60. (PTI)

25 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM

Rupee slips 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar

Rupee slips 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


25 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM

India reports 2,541 new COVID19 cases

India reports 2,541 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 16,522. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.84%. (ANI)

25 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

US announces new military aid, diplomatic support for Ukraine

US announces new military aid, diplomatic support for Ukraine in aftermath of Blinken, Austin visits, reports AP.


25 Apr 2022, 9:17 AM

Antony Blinken told Zelensky US diplomats to return to Ukraine 'this week'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told President Zelensky US diplomats to return to Ukraine 'this week': State Department official. (AFP)

25 Apr 2022, 9:12 AM

US secretaries of state, defence visited Kyiv, Washington confirms

US secretaries of state, defence visited Kyiv, Washington confirms. (AFP)

