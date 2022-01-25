LIVE News Updates: PMC Bank amalgamates with USFBL, all PMC Bank branches to function as USFBL branches: RBI Govt of India notifies amalgamation of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. All the branches of PMC Bank will function as branches of USFBL from today: RBI







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 25 Jan 2022, 8:02 PM PMC Bank amalgamates with USFBL, all PMC Bank branches to function as USFBL branches: RBI Govt of India notifies amalgamation of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFBL). All the branches of PMC Bank will function as branches of USFBL from today: RBI 25 Jan 2022, 6:55 PM Delhi reports 6,028 new COVID cases, 31 deaths today Delhi logs 6,028 COVID cases (57132 tests), 9,127 recoveries, and 31 deaths today. Active cases: 42,010; Death toll: 25,681; Today's positivity rate: 10.55% 25 Jan 2022, 6:24 PM Kerala reports 55,475 new COVID cases, 70 deaths in last 24 hours Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID cases, 30,226 recoveries, and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 2,85,365; Death toll: 52,141

25 Jan 2022, 5:31 PM Marginal improvement in Lata Mangeshkar’s health but still in ICU There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital 25 Jan 2022, 4:31 PM Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day

25 Jan 2022, 4:00 PM Janata Dal (United) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP assembly elections Janata Dal (United) releases the first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, NDTV reported 25 Jan 2022, 3:06 PM No foreign funding clearance for 6,000 NGOs for now, SC asks them to approach authorities FCRA licence: No foreign funding clearance for 6,000 NGOs for now. Supreme Court asks them to approach authorities, NDTV reported

25 Jan 2022, 2:08 PM India announces immediate relief assistance of US$ 200,000 to Tonga in the wake of Tsunami India announces US$ 200,000 immediate relief assistance to Tonga in the wake of Tsunami; extends deep sympathy to the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga for the damage: Ministry of External Affairs 25 Jan 2022, 1:37 PM Gautam Gambhir tests COVID-19 positive Gautam Gambhir, MP from East Delhi, tests positive for COVID-19

25 Jan 2022, 12:52 PM Union Budget 2022 likely to be presented on Feb 1 despite staggered timing for LS & RS Union Budget 2022 is likely to be presented at 11 am on 1st February, despite staggered timing for Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha 25 Jan 2022, 12:00 PM Security arrangements strengthened in Jammu ahead of Republic Day ANI reported that security arrangements have been strengthened in Jammu ahead of Republic Day.

25 Jan 2022, 11:46 AM SC issues notice to Centre, EC on plea to seize election symbol of parties which promise freebies before elections Bar and Bench reported that the Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission on a plea to seize election symbol and deregister political parties, which promise/distribute irrational freebies using public funds before elections. 25 Jan 2022, 11:30 AM Sania Mirza, Rajeev Ram knocked out in quarter finals of Australian Open Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram got knocked out in the quarter finals of the Australian Open, reported NDTV.

25 Jan 2022, 11:08 AM Will remove curbs soon, says Delhi CM Kejriwal NDTV reported that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that Delhi will be witnessing a 10% positivity rate today, and that the restrictions imposed in Delhi due to Covid will be lifted soon. 25 Jan 2022, 10:47 AM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag on the sidelines of Republic Day ANI reported that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoisted the national flag on the sidelines of Republic Day.

25 Jan 2022, 10:25 AM SC to commence hearing petitions over interpretation of PMLA Bar and Bench reported that the Supreme Court will commence hearing a batch of petitions concerned with the interpretation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 25 Jan 2022, 9:33 AM Sensex down over 900 points, trades below 57,000 NDTV reported that the Sensex went down by 900 points and traded below 57,000 today.

25 Jan 2022, 9:21 AM 2,55,874 new cases, 614 deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours According to ANI, India reported less than 3 lakh COVID cases- 2,55,874 new cases (50,190 less than yesterday), 614 deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 22,36,842 and the daily positivity rate to 15.52%. 25 Jan 2022, 8:51 AM 7 students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son, die in car accident ANI reported that 7 students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night in Maharashtra. Prashant Holkar, SP Wardha, said that they (deceased) were on their way to Wardha.

25 Jan 2022, 8:25 AM Eight people killed in a crush outside a Cameroon stadium AFP reported that eight people have been killed in a crush outside a Cameroon stadium in the capital Yaounde before an Africa Cup of Nations football match.

