India

LIVE News Updates: UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees

UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees. (AFP)

Ukraine war refugees
Ukraine war refugees
user

NH Web Desk

26 Apr 2022, 2:30 PM

UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees

UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees. (AFP)

26 Apr 2022, 2:16 PM

UN more than doubles aid appeal for Ukraine to $2.25 bn

UN more than doubles aid appeal for Ukraine to $2.25 bn. (AFP)

26 Apr 2022, 1:59 PM

SC lists plea seeking direction to prepare layout of 'Judicial Vista' for hearing on July 20

SC lists plea seeking direction to prepare layout of 'Judicial Vista' for hearing on July 20. (ANI)


26 Apr 2022, 1:59 PM

DCGI grants emergency permit to Corbevax for 5-12 age group, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group. (PTI)

26 Apr 2022, 1:40 PM

DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to ZycovD for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen

DCGI also grants emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen: Sources. (ANI)


26 Apr 2022, 1:13 PM

Covaxin cleared for 6-12 age group by drug regulators

Covaxin cleared for 6-12 age group by drug regulators. (NDTV)

26 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM

Delhi & Punjab govt sign knowledge sharing agreement to enable better health, education infra & facilities, says Kejriwal

Delhi & Punjab govt sign knowledge sharing agreement to enable better health, education infra & facilities: CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)


26 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM

Parts of Mumbai, Thane face power outage due to suspected tripping in a transmission line

Parts of Mumbai, Thane face power outage due to suspected tripping in a transmission line. (PTI)

26 Apr 2022, 12:12 PM

Mumbai Session Court to hear bail pleas of the Rana Couple on April 29

Mumbai Session Court has asked Special Public Prosecutor to file a reply on Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana's bail applications on April 29. The court will hear the bail pleas of the Rana Couple on April 29 now. (ANI)


26 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM

SC dismisses PIL seeking judicial enquiry into communal violence during Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Supreme Court dismisses a PIL seeking judicial enquiry under the chairmanship of a former CJI to investigate recent communal violence during Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. SC dismisses the plea saying "don't ask for reliefs which can't be granted by this court." (ANI)

26 Apr 2022, 10:21 AM

Trying to get inside someone else's home & destroy peace to chant Hanuman Chalisa is wrong, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Devendra Fadnavis is misleading people. No one is punished for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. If anyone wants to chant it, they can do it in their homes or temples. Trying to get inside someone else's home & destroy peace to chant Hanuman Chalisa is wrong: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (ANI)


26 Apr 2022, 9:41 AM

Sensex jumps 657.67 points to 57,237.56

Sensex jumps 657.67 points to 57,237.56 in early trade; Nifty gains 204.35 points to 17,158.30. (PTI)

26 Apr 2022, 9:41 AM

Rupee surges 19 paise to 76.45 against US dollar

Rupee surges 19 paise to 76.45 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


26 Apr 2022, 9:41 AM

India reports 2,483 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 2,483 fresh cases and 1,970 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 15,636. Daily positivity rate (0.55%). (ANI)

26 Apr 2022, 8:53 AM

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster his nuclear capability at "maximum speed"

North Korea says Kim Jong Un during a military parade has vowed to bolster his nuclear capability at "maximum speed," reports AP.


26 Apr 2022, 8:38 AM

Forest fires burning hectares of land since 3-4 days in Tehri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand: Forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last 3-4 days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district. (ANI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x