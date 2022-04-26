LIVE News Updates: UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees
UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees. (AFP)
UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees. (AFP)
UN more than doubles aid appeal for Ukraine to $2.25 bn. (AFP)
SC lists plea seeking direction to prepare layout of 'Judicial Vista' for hearing on July 20. (ANI)
DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group. (PTI)
DCGI also grants emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen: Sources. (ANI)
Covaxin cleared for 6-12 age group by drug regulators. (NDTV)
Delhi & Punjab govt sign knowledge sharing agreement to enable better health, education infra & facilities: CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Parts of Mumbai, Thane face power outage due to suspected tripping in a transmission line. (PTI)
Mumbai Session Court has asked Special Public Prosecutor to file a reply on Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana's bail applications on April 29. The court will hear the bail pleas of the Rana Couple on April 29 now. (ANI)
Supreme Court dismisses a PIL seeking judicial enquiry under the chairmanship of a former CJI to investigate recent communal violence during Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. SC dismisses the plea saying "don't ask for reliefs which can't be granted by this court." (ANI)
Devendra Fadnavis is misleading people. No one is punished for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. If anyone wants to chant it, they can do it in their homes or temples. Trying to get inside someone else's home & destroy peace to chant Hanuman Chalisa is wrong: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (ANI)
Sensex jumps 657.67 points to 57,237.56 in early trade; Nifty gains 204.35 points to 17,158.30. (PTI)
Rupee surges 19 paise to 76.45 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
COVID-19 | India reports 2,483 fresh cases and 1,970 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 15,636. Daily positivity rate (0.55%). (ANI)
North Korea says Kim Jong Un during a military parade has vowed to bolster his nuclear capability at "maximum speed," reports AP.
Uttarakhand: Forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last 3-4 days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district. (ANI)
