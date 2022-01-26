India

LIVE News Updates: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, J&K

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Check Nowgam area of Shopian, J&K: Police

Security personnel takes position during an encounter with militants in J&K (Representational image)
NH Web Desk

26 Jan 2022, 7:53 PM

26 Jan 2022, 6:54 PM

Delhi reports 7,498 new COVID cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reports 7,498 fresh COVID cases, 11,164 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Today's positivity rate: 10.59%; Active cases: 38,315

26 Jan 2022, 6:54 PM

Bikram Singh Majithia to contest Punjab election against Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Bikram Singh Majithia will contest against Navjot Singh Sidhu to dismantle his arrogance in this Assembly elections: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal


26 Jan 2022, 6:26 PM

Kerala reports 49,771 new COVID cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala reports 49,771 fresh COVID cases, 34,439 recoveries, and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 3,00,556; Death toll: 52,281 (77 deaths added to COVID death as per Centre's guidelines)

26 Jan 2022, 5:47 PM

5 persons trapped after 5-storey building collapse in a locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai

At least five-person are feared trapped after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. Five fire engines, one rescue van, and 6 ambulances have been rushed to the site: BMC


26 Jan 2022, 4:51 PM

Mumbai police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai & 5 others for Copyright Act violation

On directions of a court, Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai & 5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation. Film director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube

26 Jan 2022, 4:20 PM

Govt notifies drone certification scheme to make certification convenient & transparent

Govt notifies drone certification scheme to make certification of drones simpler, faster & transparent

"Along with liberalised drone rules, airspace map, PLI scheme & the single window DigitalSky Platform, this will help drone manufacturing industry in India, grow," Govt says


26 Jan 2022, 1:54 PM

CBT 2 exam aspirants vandalize train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam in Gaya, Bihar

Gaya, Bihar | Aspirants vandalized train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam

CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...Result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of CBT 2 exam & release of exam result: Protester

Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them: Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya

26 Jan 2022, 1:29 PM

Goa TMC General Secretary Adv Yatish Naik resigns from the party

Goa TMC General Secretary Adv Yatish Naik resigns from the party

"Seeing the manner in which the Party is functioning, I find no good reason to continue being a member of the party. I feel humiliated, tired & dejected for having been made to go through all this" his letter reads


26 Jan 2022, 1:29 PM

President Kovind's Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today

President’s Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today. It was given the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Medal this year.

President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell on the occasion

26 Jan 2022, 11:52 AM

Parliamentary Affairs Minister convenes all-party meeting on 31st January

ANI reported that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened an all-party meeting (via video conferencing) on 31st January, ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament.


26 Jan 2022, 11:44 AM

First woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft at the IAF tableau today

ANI reported that the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, is at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau today.

26 Jan 2022, 11:05 AM

Indian Navy tableau participates in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath

Indian Navy tableau participated in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, reported ANI. The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.


26 Jan 2022, 10:55 AM

Assam Regiment contingent marches down the Rajpath on Republic Day

ANI reported that the Assam Regiment contingent is marching down the Rajpath on Republic Day. This contingent comprises troops from all seven North Eastern States. It has been a three-time winner of Republic Day Parade.

26 Jan 2022, 10:45 AM

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade

ANI reported that four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit are flying in a wineglass formation at the Republic Day parade.


26 Jan 2022, 10:36 AM

President Kovind leads the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, reported ANI. The 21-Gun Salute was presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

26 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM

BSF, Pakistan Army exchange sweets and greetings at Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day

ANI reported that the Border Security Force & Pakistan Army exchanged sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day.


26 Jan 2022, 9:54 AM

Defence Minister shares greeting on Republic Day

News agency ANI quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as saying, "I extend my greetings to all Indians on this Republic Day. I also pay tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country."

26 Jan 2022, 9:32 AM

Railway Ministry stays exams of Non-Technical Popular Categories after students' protest

According to the Ministry of Railways, examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board have been stayed in the wake of students' protest, reported ANI. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry.


26 Jan 2022, 9:15 AM

2,85,914 new Covid cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 2,85,914 new Covid cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 22,23,018, the daily positivity rate to 16.16%, and the total vaccination to 1,63,58,44,536.

26 Jan 2022, 8:32 AM

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Today, India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. ANI reported that the Parade at Rajpath will begin at 1030 hours.

