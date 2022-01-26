LIVE News Updates: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, J&K

Gaya, Bihar | Aspirants vandalized train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam

CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...Result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of CBT 2 exam & release of exam result: Protester

Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them: Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya