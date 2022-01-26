LIVE News Updates: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, J&K
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Check Nowgam area of Shopian, J&K: Police
Delhi reports 7,498 new COVID cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours
Bikram Singh Majithia to contest Punjab election against Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Kerala reports 49,771 new COVID cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours
5 persons trapped after 5-storey building collapse in a locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai
Mumbai police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai & 5 others for Copyright Act violation
On directions of a court, Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai & 5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation. Film director Suneel Darshan in his complaint said that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube
Govt notifies drone certification scheme to make certification convenient & transparent
"Along with liberalised drone rules, airspace map, PLI scheme & the single window DigitalSky Platform, this will help drone manufacturing industry in India, grow," Govt says
CBT 2 exam aspirants vandalize train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam in Gaya, Bihar
CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...Result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of CBT 2 exam & release of exam result: Protester
Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them: Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya
Goa TMC General Secretary Adv Yatish Naik resigns from the party
"Seeing the manner in which the Party is functioning, I find no good reason to continue being a member of the party. I feel humiliated, tired & dejected for having been made to go through all this" his letter reads
President Kovind's Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today
President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell on the occasion
Parliamentary Affairs Minister convenes all-party meeting on 31st January
ANI reported that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened an all-party meeting (via video conferencing) on 31st January, ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament.
First woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft at the IAF tableau today
ANI reported that the first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, is at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau today.
Indian Navy tableau participates in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath
Indian Navy tableau participated in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, reported ANI. The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Assam Regiment contingent marches down the Rajpath on Republic Day
ANI reported that the Assam Regiment contingent is marching down the Rajpath on Republic Day. This contingent comprises troops from all seven North Eastern States. It has been a three-time winner of Republic Day Parade.
Four Mi-17V5 helicopters flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade
ANI reported that four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit are flying in a wineglass formation at the Republic Day parade.
President Kovind leads the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, reported ANI. The 21-Gun Salute was presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.
BSF, Pakistan Army exchange sweets and greetings at Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day
ANI reported that the Border Security Force & Pakistan Army exchanged sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day.
Defence Minister shares greeting on Republic Day
News agency ANI quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as saying, "I extend my greetings to all Indians on this Republic Day. I also pay tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country."
Railway Ministry stays exams of Non-Technical Popular Categories after students' protest
According to the Ministry of Railways, examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board have been stayed in the wake of students' protest, reported ANI. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry.
2,85,914 new Covid cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,85,914 new Covid cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 22,23,018, the daily positivity rate to 16.16%, and the total vaccination to 1,63,58,44,536.
India celebrates 73rd Republic Day
Today, India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. ANI reported that the Parade at Rajpath will begin at 1030 hours.
