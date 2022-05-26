LIVE News Updates: Delhi CM directs all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportspersons till 10pm
26 May 2022, 11:04 AM
26 May 2022, 10:11 AM
2,628 new COVID19 cases in India today
2,628 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active cases at 15,414. (ANI)
26 May 2022, 9:43 AM
Sensex jumps 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points in early trade
Sensex jumps 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 104.1 points to 16,129.90 points. (PTI)
26 May 2022, 9:43 AM
Rupee inches 3 paise higher to 77.52 against US dollar
Rupee inches 3 paise higher to 77.52 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
26 May 2022, 9:13 AM
Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's home searched by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering probe
Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's home searched by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering probe. (NDTV)
26 May 2022, 8:30 AM
District court in Kerala sends former MLA PC George to 14 days judicial custody in alleged hate speech case
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | District court sends former MLA PC George to 14 days judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case. (ANI)
