LIVE News Updates: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu denies sexual assault allegations against him

PM Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2-4. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022: Ministry of External Affairs. In Berlin, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, & the 2 leaders will co-chair the 6th edition of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). PM Modi will thereafter travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen. He'll also participate in 2nd India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark. On his return journey on May 4 PM will briefly stopover in Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)