LIVE News Updates: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu denies sexual assault allegations against him

Vijay Babu denies sexual assault allegations against him. "I am not afraid as I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. I have known the woman since 2018 who has put allegations against me."
"I am not afraid as I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. I have known the woman since 2018 who has put allegations against me" he said
Fire breaks out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital
Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Several fire tenders reach the spot. Further details awaited. "All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported": Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan. (ANI)
Supreme Court held that LIC being a statutory body is bound by Articles 14 and 16 of Constitution
The Supreme Court in its significant judgment held that Life Insurance Company (LIC) being a statutory body is bound by Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India. (Bar and Bench)
PM Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2-4
PM Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2-4. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022: Ministry of External Affairs. In Berlin, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, & the 2 leaders will co-chair the 6th edition of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). PM Modi will thereafter travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen. He'll also participate in 2nd India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark. On his return journey on May 4 PM will briefly stopover in Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)
Mumbai Police is expected to issue CCTV footage from Santa Cruz Police Station; MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana were treated well even at Santra Cruz PS: Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police is expected to issue a CCTV footage from Santa Cruz Police Station after it found out that MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana were treated well even at Santra Cruz PS, opposed to her ill-treatment allegations: Mumbai Police. (ANI)
Myanmar junta court convicts Suu Kyi of corruption
Myanmar junta court convicts Suu Kyi of corruption: source. (AFP)
Sensex tumbles 495.77 points to 56,860.84
Sensex tumbles 495.77 points to 56,860.84 in early trade; Nifty falls 144.15 points to 17,056.65. (PTI)
Rupee slumps 16 paise to 76.72 against US dollar
Rupee slumps 16 paise to 76.72 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
PM Modi will be interacting with state CMs to review COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference at 12 noon today
PM Modi will be interacting with state CMs to review COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference at 12 noon today. (ANI)
India reports 2,927 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
COVID-19 | India reports 2,927 fresh cases and 2,252 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 16,279. Daily positivity rate (0.58%). (ANI)
Fire broke out at Bhalaswa dump yard late last night in Delhi
Delhi | Fire broke out at Bhalaswa dump yard late last night. Dousing operation is underway. "We're not able to breathe & see properly. Govt should take proper action on the situation of the dump yard here," says locals who live near Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi. (ANI)
