LIVE News Updates: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tests Covid-19 positive

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tested Covid-19 positive
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tested Covid-19 positive
Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau sends third summon to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, asking him to appear before it on Feb 2 in a corruption case
Javed Akhtar opposes Kangana Ranaut's "sixth attempt" to transfer defamation case to another Magistrate
Sulli deals accused Aumkareshwar Thakur and Odisha native Neeraj Singh have been remanded to judicial custody. Police custody of Bulli Bai App founder Neeraj Bishnoi extended till January 31, 2022
COVID19 | As on 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75% (in last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases: Ministry of Health
Tata Group gets official handover of Air India
DCGI grants regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population
Charanjit Singh, the hockey legend under whose captaincy the Indian hockey team won gold medal in 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, passed away today: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Delhi | Weekend curfew, odd-even for shops to go. Night curfew to continue. Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet. Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants & cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity
5G Lawsuit | Delhi High Court's Division Bench reduces penalty on actor Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh
Bench also expunges several observations made by Single Judge during dismissal of lawsuit filed against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country
Uphaar evidence tampering case | Delhi High court reserved the order on the petition of the Ansal brothers and others
The Ansal brothers, owners of Uphaar Cinema moved HC against the sessions court order of not suspending their sentence in the case
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet held tomorrow, headed by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony,KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdary,Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore & Ravneet Bittu to attend
The meeting is called before every session of the Parliament to decide about the party's Parliamentary strategy.
PTI quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying that 75 tricolours on flagpoles have been installed in Delhi so far to mark the 75th year of Independence. The target is to install 500 more.
ANI reported that the Supreme Court has granted protection till Monday, 31st Jan from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after the Punjab & Haryana HC had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. SC asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive steps until Monday, the day when it'll hear his anticipatory bail plea.
According to the State Department, the US has warned of 'global security' risks of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, reported AFP.
NDTV reported that according to sources, Tata Sons chairman is likely to meet PM Modi today ahead of the official handover of Air India. The airline board is expected to resign today.
ANI reported that around six people died in Amsari village, Buxar, Bihar, last night under mysterious circumstances. A police investigation has begun. "This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the administration doing? If there is a liquor ban, how are they getting it?" relatives of the deceased say.
ANI reported that responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Twitter stating that his number of followers was seeing a drop, Twitter spokesperson said, "Follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam. We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate." The spokesperson added, "We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice minor difference, in certain cases number could be higher."
AFP reported that major Australian energy firm Woodside announced Myanmar pullout.
ANI reported that the Sensex tumbled 888.89 points and is currently at 56,969.26. Nifty shed 255.70 points and is currently at 17,022.25.
According to ANI, India reported 2,86,384 new Covid cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 22,02,472 (5.46%) and the daily positivity rate to 19.59%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,63,84,39,207.
Cold wave conditions persist in Delhi and other parts of the country, reported ANI. The current temperature in the national capital is 8.4 degrees Celsius.
