LIVE News Updates: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tests Covid-19 positive

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
NH Web Desk

27 Jan 2022, 6:37 PM

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tests Covid-19 positive

27 Jan 2022, 6:27 PM

Maha Anti-Corruption Bureau summons Param Bir Singh for third time in corruption case

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau sends third summon to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, asking him to appear before it on Feb 2 in a corruption case

27 Jan 2022, 5:44 PM

Javed Akhtar opposes Kangana's 6th attempt to transfer defamation case

Javed Akhtar opposes Kangana Ranaut's "sixth attempt" to transfer defamation case to another Magistrate


27 Jan 2022, 5:04 PM

Bulli Bai App founder Neeraj Bishnoi police custody extended till January 31, 2022

Sulli deals accused Aumkareshwar Thakur and Odisha native Neeraj Singh have been remanded to judicial custody. Police custody of Bulli Bai App founder Neeraj Bishnoi extended till January 31, 2022

27 Jan 2022, 4:25 PM

As on January 27, 22,02,472 active COVID cases in India, says MoHFW

COVID19 | As on 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75% (in last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases: Ministry of Health


27 Jan 2022, 3:48 PM

Tata Group gets official handover of Air India

27 Jan 2022, 2:31 PM

DCGI grants regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for adult population use

DCGI grants regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population


27 Jan 2022, 2:31 PM

Charanjit Singh, the hockey legend, passed away today

Charanjit Singh, the hockey legend under whose captaincy the Indian hockey team won gold medal in 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, passed away today: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

27 Jan 2022, 1:55 PM

Weekend curfew, odd-even for shops lifted in Delhi

Delhi | Weekend curfew, odd-even for shops to go. Night curfew to continue. Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet. Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants & cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity


27 Jan 2022, 1:55 PM

Delhi HC's Division Bench reduces penalty on Juhi Chawla from Rs 20lakh to Rs 2lakh in 5G Lawsuit

5G Lawsuit | Delhi High Court's Division Bench reduces penalty on actor Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh

Bench also expunges several observations made by Single Judge during dismissal of lawsuit filed against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country

27 Jan 2022, 12:46 PM

Delhi High court reserves order on petition of Ansal brothers and others

Uphaar evidence tampering case | Delhi High court reserved the order on the petition of the Ansal brothers and others

The Ansal brothers, owners of Uphaar Cinema moved HC against the sessions court order of not suspending their sentence in the case


27 Jan 2022, 12:46 PM

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to be held tomorrow, headed by Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet held tomorrow, headed by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony,KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdary,Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore & Ravneet Bittu to attend

The meeting is called before every session of the Parliament to decide about the party's Parliamentary strategy.

27 Jan 2022, 11:51 AM

75 tricolours installed in Delhi to mark 75th year of Independence: Delhi CM

PTI quoted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying that 75 tricolours on flagpoles have been installed in Delhi so far to mark the 75th year of Independence. The target is to install 500 more.


27 Jan 2022, 11:20 AM

SC grants protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

ANI reported that the Supreme Court has granted protection till Monday, 31st Jan from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after the Punjab & Haryana HC had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. SC asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive steps until Monday, the day when it'll hear his anticipatory bail plea.

27 Jan 2022, 11:06 AM

US warns of 'global security' risks of Russia's aggression in Ukraine

According to the State Department, the US has warned of 'global security' risks of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, reported AFP.


27 Jan 2022, 10:49 AM

Tata Sons chairman likely to meet PM ahead of official handover of Air India

NDTV reported that according to sources, Tata Sons chairman is likely to meet PM Modi today ahead of the official handover of Air India. The airline board is expected to resign today.

27 Jan 2022, 10:31 AM

Six people die under mysterious circumstances in Bihar

ANI reported that around six people died in Amsari village, Buxar, Bihar, last night under mysterious circumstances. A police investigation has begun. "This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the administration doing? If there is a liquor ban, how are they getting it?" relatives of the deceased say.


27 Jan 2022, 9:53 AM

Twitter spokesperson responds to Rahul Gandhi's letter

ANI reported that responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Twitter stating that his number of followers was seeing a drop, Twitter spokesperson said, "Follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam. We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate." The spokesperson added, "We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice minor difference, in certain cases number could be higher."

27 Jan 2022, 9:37 AM

Major Australian energy firm Woodside announces Myanmar pullout

AFP reported that major Australian energy firm Woodside announced Myanmar pullout.


27 Jan 2022, 9:27 AM

Sensex tumbles 888.89 points

ANI reported that the Sensex tumbled 888.89 points and is currently at 56,969.26. Nifty shed 255.70 points and is currently at 17,022.25.

27 Jan 2022, 9:17 AM

2,86,384 new Covid cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 2,86,384 new Covid cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 22,02,472 (5.46%) and the daily positivity rate to 19.59%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,63,84,39,207.


27 Jan 2022, 8:21 AM

Cold wave conditions persist in Delhi

Cold wave conditions persist in Delhi and other parts of the country, reported ANI. The current temperature in the national capital is 8.4 degrees Celsius.

