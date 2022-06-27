India

LIVE Updates: SC notice to Deputy Speaker, Team Thackeray on Eknath Shinde's plea, next hearing on July 11

Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice

NH Web Desk

27 Jun 2022, 3:13 PM

SC issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs

Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.

Supreme Court also issues notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asks them to file a reply within five days. Supreme Court lists the plea for hearing on July 11th.

27 Jun 2022, 2:44 PM

27 Jun 2022, 2:08 PM

SC begins hearing on the plea filed by Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde against the disqualification notices

SC begins hearing on the plea filed by Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde against the disqualification notices issued by the Dy Speaker against rebel MLAs. Plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House.


27 Jun 2022, 1:20 PM

27 Jun 2022, 12:46 PM

Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in Mumbai on Tuesday in alleged money laundering case

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai tomorrow in alleged money laundering case, reported NDTV


27 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM

Congress leaders and workers protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme in Jammu

Congress leaders and workers protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme in Jammu and demand the rollback of the scheme

27 Jun 2022, 12:13 PM

Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination

Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination at the Parliament in Delhi


27 Jun 2022, 12:02 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament in Delhi. Opposition's Presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination today

27 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM

Centre moves SC against Tripura HC order in connection with security cover of Mukesh Ambani & family

The Central government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Tripura High Court order entertaining a PIL against the security cover given to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family


27 Jun 2022, 11:49 AM

Harpal Singh Cheema announces that promise of free electricity will be fulfilled from 1st July

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announces in State Assembly that the promise of free electricity will be fulfilled from 1st July.

27 Jun 2022, 10:43 AM

Intruder killed along IB in Jammu

An intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border in Jammu district on Monday, official sources said.

Troops traced movement of the intruder near the Baqarpur Border Out Post (BoP) along the IB in R S Pura sector at about 4 am and opened fire, they said.

The intruder's body is still lying near the fence, they said, adding, a police team has reached the spot.


27 Jun 2022, 10:41 AM

Pakistani intruder was shot dead near the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu

Two days ahead of Amarnath Yatra, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead near the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu by BSF, in Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior BSF officer.

27 Jun 2022, 10:32 AM

Kerala Assembly session adjourned as UDF opposition disrupts question hour with slogans

The fifth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned briefly on Monday morning after the opposition members started shouting slogans in connection with recent political developments in the state, including the vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office allegedly by SFI activists.


27 Jun 2022, 9:52 AM

Sensex climbs 781.52 points to 53,509.50 in early trade

Sensex climbs 781.52 points to 53,509.50 in early trade; Nifty gains 228.2 points to 15,927.45.

(PTI)

27 Jun 2022, 9:28 AM

Raids were conducted in all the hostels of Patna University on Sunday

Bihar | Raids were conducted in all the hostels of Patna University on Sunday. Gunpowder has been recovered and some youths were detained from Patel hostel under Kadamkuan PS area, Patna: Police


27 Jun 2022, 8:58 AM

Thane reports 1,306 new COVID-19 cases; tally jumps by over 900 in one day

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,25,471, a health official said on Monday.

(PTI)

27 Jun 2022, 9:12 AM

India sees 45% rise in daily Covid count with 17,073 fresh cases

India on Monday reported 17,073 fresh Covid cases, a jump of 45 per cent from Sunday

(NDTV)

