LIVE Updates: SC notice to Deputy Speaker, Team Thackeray on Eknath Shinde's plea, next hearing on July 11
Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.
Supreme Court also issues notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asks them to file a reply within five days. Supreme Court lists the plea for hearing on July 11th.
SC begins hearing on the plea filed by Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde against the disqualification notices issued by the Dy Speaker against rebel MLAs. Plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai tomorrow in alleged money laundering case, reported NDTV
Congress leaders and workers protest against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme in Jammu and demand the rollback of the scheme
Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination at the Parliament in Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament in Delhi. Opposition's Presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination today
Centre moves SC against Tripura HC order in connection with security cover of Mukesh Ambani & family
The Central government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Tripura High Court order entertaining a PIL against the security cover given to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family
Harpal Singh Cheema announces that promise of free electricity will be fulfilled from 1st July
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announces in State Assembly that the promise of free electricity will be fulfilled from 1st July.
An intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border in Jammu district on Monday, official sources said.
Troops traced movement of the intruder near the Baqarpur Border Out Post (BoP) along the IB in R S Pura sector at about 4 am and opened fire, they said.
The intruder's body is still lying near the fence, they said, adding, a police team has reached the spot.
Two days ahead of Amarnath Yatra, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead near the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu by BSF, in Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior BSF officer.
The fifth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned briefly on Monday morning after the opposition members started shouting slogans in connection with recent political developments in the state, including the vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office allegedly by SFI activists.
Sensex climbs 781.52 points to 53,509.50 in early trade; Nifty gains 228.2 points to 15,927.45.
(PTI)
Bihar | Raids were conducted in all the hostels of Patna University on Sunday. Gunpowder has been recovered and some youths were detained from Patel hostel under Kadamkuan PS area, Patna: Police
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,25,471, a health official said on Monday.
(PTI)
India on Monday reported 17,073 fresh Covid cases, a jump of 45 per cent from Sunday
(NDTV)
