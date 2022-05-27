LIVE News Updates: ED summons J&K National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah
ED summons J&K National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah. (CNN-News18)
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 52 kg of cocaine, estimated to be valued at over Rs 500 crores in the international illicit market, from an import consignment at Mundra port yesterday, says the agency. (ANI)
West Bengal | Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections to be held on June 26. (ANI)
Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for the second day to answer queries related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was home minister, officials said. (PTI)
Single day rise of 2,710 new COVID-19 infections, 14 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,31,47,530, death toll to 5,24,539: Govt. (PTI)
Rupee gains 2 paise to 77.59 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Sensex jumps 500.05 points to 54,752.58 in early trade; Nifty climbs 159.2 points to 16,329.35. (PTI)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding his CBI questioning, says, "gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the CBI." (ANI)
Delhi | An incident of fire has been reported in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, fire tenders rushed to the spot. (ANI)
Congress leaders pay floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi. (ANI)