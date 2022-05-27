LIVE News Updates: ED summons J&K National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah

India

ED summons J&K National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah. (CNN-News18)

NH Web Desk

27 May 2022, 11:29 AM

27 May 2022, 11:21 AM

DRI recovered 52 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 500 crores at Mundra port yesterday

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 52 kg of cocaine, estimated to be valued at over Rs 500 crores in the international illicit market, from an import consignment at Mundra port yesterday, says the agency. (ANI)

27 May 2022, 10:36 AM

West Bengal | Gorkhaland Territorial Administration elections to be held on June 26

West Bengal | Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections to be held on June 26. (ANI)


27 May 2022, 10:21 AM

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI to answer queries related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for the second day to answer queries related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was home minister, officials said. (PTI)

27 May 2022, 9:55 AM

2,710 new COVID-19 infections, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours

Single day rise of 2,710 new COVID-19 infections, 14 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,31,47,530, death toll to 5,24,539: Govt. (PTI)


27 May 2022, 9:55 AM

Rupee gains 2 paise to 77.59 against US dollar

Rupee gains 2 paise to 77.59 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

27 May 2022, 9:55 AM

Sensex jumps 500.05 points to 54,752.58 in early trade

Sensex jumps 500.05 points to 54,752.58 in early trade; Nifty climbs 159.2 points to 16,329.35. (PTI)


27 May 2022, 9:22 AM

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding his CBI questioning

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding his CBI questioning, says, "gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the CBI." (ANI)

27 May 2022, 9:19 AM

Fire at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, fire tenders rushed to the spot

Delhi | An incident of fire has been reported in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, fire tenders rushed to the spot. (ANI)


27 May 2022, 8:45 AM

Congress leaders pay tribute to India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi. (ANI)

