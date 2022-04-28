LIVE News Updates: Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, son in INS Vikrant fraud case
Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, son in INS Vikrant fraud case
171 COVID-19 cases detected in IIT-Madras campus
PM Modi lays foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare, education in Assam
Gujarat High Court quashes 2017 case against Shah Rukh Khan
BSF constable shoots himself dead in Kanker, Chhattisgarh
A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.
PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol & diesel, it's not right, says Sanjay Raut
We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone: Delhi Health Minister Dr Satyendra Jain
Ballia Police invokes NSA against three persons arrested in connection with leak of UP Board’s question paper
Current geopolitical situation necessitates IAF to prepare for intense & small duration operations at short notice: Air Chief
India reports 3,303 fresh cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours
Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence
Ajay Devgn, Kichcha Sudeep engage in Twitter debate over 'Hindi no more national language' comment
