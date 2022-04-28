LIVE News Updates: Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, son in INS Vikrant fraud case

Current geopolitical situation necessitates IAF to prepare for intense & small duration operations at short notice: Air Chief Marshal

New paradigm of high-intensity operations coupled with minimal build-up time would require major changes in operational logistics:IAF Chief.

Focused action plan needs to be developed for indigenisation of all critical components: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF's recent experiences as well as geopolitical scenario mandate us to be operationally & logistically responsive at all times:Air Chief