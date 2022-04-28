LIVE News Updates: Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, son in INS Vikrant fraud case

India

NH Web Desk

28 Apr 2022, 1:27 PM

Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, son in INS Vikrant fraud case

INS Vikrant fraud case | Bombay High Court extends interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya till June 14

28 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM

171 COVID-19 cases detected in IIT-Madras campus

Total 171 COVID-19 cases detected in IIT-Madras campus till now, says Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan

28 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM

PM Modi lays foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare,  education in Assam

Assam | PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.


28 Apr 2022, 11:50 AM

Gujarat High Court quashes 2017 case against Shah Rukh Khan

Gujarat High Court quashes 2017 case against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing stampede while promoting Raees

28 Apr 2022, 11:16 AM

BSF constable shoots himself dead in Kanker, Chhattisgarh

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.


28 Apr 2022, 11:05 AM

PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol & diesel, it's not right, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai | The CMs were told that PM Modi would hold a meeting on Covid. PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol & diesel, it's not right. PM Modi was not expected to do so but CM Uddhav Thackeray & Mamata Banerjee have given the answer: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

28 Apr 2022, 10:25 AM

We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone: Delhi Health Minister Dr Satyendra Jain

There are around 5,000 active Covid cases in Delhi, but hospital admissions are very few. We have 10,000 beds in Delhi out of which only 100 of them are occupied. We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone: Delhi Health Minister Dr Satyendra Jain


28 Apr 2022, 10:23 AM

Ballia Police invokes NSA against three persons arrested in connection with leak of UP Board’s question paper

Uttar Pradesh | Ballia Police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against three persons arrested in connection with the leak of the UP Board’s Class 12th English question paper.

28 Apr 2022, 9:56 AM

Current geopolitical situation necessitates IAF to prepare for intense & small duration operations at short notice: Air Chief

Current geopolitical situation necessitates IAF to prepare for intense & small duration operations at short notice: Air Chief Marshal

New paradigm of high-intensity operations coupled with minimal build-up time would require major changes in operational logistics:IAF Chief.

Focused action plan needs to be developed for indigenisation of all critical components: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF's recent experiences as well as geopolitical scenario mandate us to be operationally & logistically responsive at all times:Air Chief


28 Apr 2022, 9:34 AM

India reports 3,303 fresh cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 3,303 fresh cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 16,980

28 Apr 2022, 9:09 AM

Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence

Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence, says Delhi Police.


28 Apr 2022, 9:09 AM

Ajay Devgn, Kichcha Sudeep engage in Twitter debate over 'Hindi no more national language' comment

