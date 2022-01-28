LIVE News Updates: NCB arrests Sahil Shah, neighbour of late actor Sushant Rajput in connection with drug case

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru. Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital: Office of BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station begins investigation into the death of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya who was found hanging at a private apartment today.