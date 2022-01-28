LIVE News Updates: NCB arrests Sahil Shah, neighbour of late actor Sushant Rajput in connection with drug case
NCB has arrested Sahil Shah alias Flacko in connection with a drug case. Flacko, neighbour of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was on the run for the last nine months, says the intelligence agency
Daniil Medvedev defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas, reaches Australian Open men's final
Top seed Daniil Medvedev defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the men's final of Australian Open. Medvedev to clash against Rafael Nadal in the finals on Sunday.
Plea in SC seeks ban on streaming of 'Why I Killed Gandhi'
Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead at private apartment in Bengaluru
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru. Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital: Office of BS Yediyurappa
Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station begins investigation into the death of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya who was found hanging at a private apartment today.
DCGI gives permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal booster dose trials
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gives permission to BharatBiotech for intranasal booster dose trials.
The trials will be done at 9 different sites.
Girl not property who can be donated, says Bombay HC after father donates daughter to a 'Baba'
According to Bar and Bench, Girl not property who can be donated, says Bombay High Court after father donates daughter to a 'Baba',
Relief package to Covid victims, Air India disinvestment, inflation: Cong to focus on these issues and more
ANI reported that in the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group Meeting held today, headed by party president Sonia Gandhi, it has been decided to raise issues like relief package to Covid victims, Air India disinvestment, inflation, border issue with China, farmers' issues. It has also been decided to coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues.
Ranji trophy to be held in two phases this season, says Jay Shah
ANI quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as saying, "The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June".
TMC fields Seoula Vas from Fatorda after Luizinho Faleiro withdraws candidature
ANI reported that TMC is fielding Seoula Vas as its candidate from Fatorda constituency after Luizinho Faleiro announced the withdrawal of his candidature from the constituency.
Bihar Bandh: Protestors block roads, burn tyres
NDTV reported that protesters blocked roads and burnt tyres over the Railway exam in Bihar Bandh.
Luizinho Faleiro withdraws his name as Goa TMC candidate
ANI quoted AITC National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro as saying, "I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman, a professional. That has been the policy of the party - to empower the women."
Protestors block roads in Bihar in support of bandh
ANI reported that protesters in Bihar have blocked roads in Patna in support of the bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in the RRB NTPC results.
2,51,209 new Covid cases, 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,51,209 new Covid cases, 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 21,05,611 (5.18%) and the daily positivity rate to 15.88%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,64,44,73,216.
Four arrested for vandalism and pelting stones in Bihar during the railway exam protests
NDTV reported that four people have been arrested for vandalism and pelting stones in Bihar during the railway exam protests.
RJD MLA protests over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results
ANI reported that the RJD MLA from Mahua, Bihar, Dr Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters staged a protest at the Ramashish Chowk as part of 'Bihar Bandh' over alleged discrepancies in the RRB NTPC results.
