LIVE News Updates: Militant associate arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Baramulla district

NH Web Desk

28 May 2022, 11:33 AM

Militant associate arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Baramulla district

28 May 2022, 10:45 AM

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI HQ for the 3rd consecutive day

Delhi | Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI HQ for the 3rd consecutive day, in connection with the alleged visa scam case. He says, "Test Match takes place for 5 days, this is only day 3. I have written to the Speaker, I'm awaiting to hear from the Speaker." (ANI)

28 May 2022, 9:25 AM

Punjab | Security cover of 424 people withdrawn

Punjab | Security cover of 424 people withdrawn with immediate effect and the concerned Police personnel directed to report to Spl DGP State Armed Police, JRC at Jalandhar Cantt today. These 424 people include retired Police officers, religious leaders and political leaders. (ANI)


28 May 2022, 9:19 AM

India reports 2,685 new Covid cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 2,685 fresh cases, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 16,308. Daily positivity rate 0.60%. (ANI)

28 May 2022, 9:08 AM

25 passengers injured after bus coming from Jammu overturned in Battal Ballian area in Udhampur

J&K | 25 passengers injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district overturned in Battal Ballian area in Udhampur. Injured shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur while six were referred to a govt hospital in Jammu. Further details awaited. (ANI)


28 May 2022, 8:32 AM

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas, reports AP.

