LIVE News Updates: Militant associate arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Baramulla district

Militant associate arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Baramulla district: Police. (PTI)
Militant associate arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Baramulla district: Police. (PTI)
Delhi | Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI HQ for the 3rd consecutive day, in connection with the alleged visa scam case. He says, "Test Match takes place for 5 days, this is only day 3. I have written to the Speaker, I'm awaiting to hear from the Speaker." (ANI)
Punjab | Security cover of 424 people withdrawn with immediate effect and the concerned Police personnel directed to report to Spl DGP State Armed Police, JRC at Jalandhar Cantt today. These 424 people include retired Police officers, religious leaders and political leaders. (ANI)
COVID19 | India reports 2,685 fresh cases, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 16,308. Daily positivity rate 0.60%. (ANI)
J&K | 25 passengers injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district overturned in Battal Ballian area in Udhampur. Injured shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur while six were referred to a govt hospital in Jammu. Further details awaited. (ANI)
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas, reports AP.