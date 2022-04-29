LIVE News Updates: Delhi High Court adjourns bail pleas of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam to May 6
Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail pleas in Delhi riots together on May 6
Delhi High Court says it will hear former JNU student Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail pleas in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case together on May 6.
'Portrays incorrect picture', MEA on reports of it asking Bharat Biotech to address COVID vaccine issues
Jharkhand | Local businesses affected due to power outage in Ranchi "Not able to run my business properly as can't sit inside shop without electricity,"says a shopkeeper "Weighing machine doesn't work without electricity; selling packaged products only,"says another shopkeeper
Three from Karnataka among five held for killing man in Maharashtra's Palghar
With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The highly decomposed body of the 52-year-old victim, Amarji Gammira Balai, was recovered on April 26 from a place located under the limits of Valiv police station in the district. During the probe, it came to light that he was murdered on April 12 as a result of some dispute, police said.
Maharashtra govt said that court order to be followed regarding loudspeakers. State Home min called all parties for the meeting but BJP opposed it. It means you want to do politics & want to create disturbance on the matter of loudspeakers in the state: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
There is a shortage of around 1000 MW but this will be solved in a day or two. Talks also happened with the Central govt: Bihar Power Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav
Smoke emission continues from the fire at Bhalswa landfill site which broke out on April 26.
COVID-19 | India reports 3,377 fresh cases, 2,496 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 17,801
Punjab | One bus conductor died after 3 buses were gutted in a fire that broke last night at around 10.30 pm at a bus stand in Bathinda
