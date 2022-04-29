LIVE News Updates: Delhi High Court adjourns bail pleas of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam to May 6

With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The highly decomposed body of the 52-year-old victim, Amarji Gammira Balai, was recovered on April 26 from a place located under the limits of Valiv police station in the district. During the probe, it came to light that he was murdered on April 12 as a result of some dispute, police said.