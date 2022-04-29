India

LIVE News Updates: Delhi High Court adjourns bail pleas of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam to May 6

Delhi High Court says it will hear former JNU student Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail pleas in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case together on May 6.

user

NH Web Desk

29 Apr 2022, 11:40 AM

Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail pleas in Delhi riots together on May 6

29 Apr 2022, 11:03 AM

'Portrays incorrect picture', MEA on reports of it asking Bharat Biotech to address COVID vaccine issues

29 Apr 2022, 11:02 AM

Local businesses affected due to power outage in Ranchi

Jharkhand | Local businesses affected due to power outage in Ranchi "Not able to run my business properly as can't sit inside shop without electricity,"says a shopkeeper "Weighing machine doesn't work without electricity; selling packaged products only,"says another shopkeeper


29 Apr 2022, 10:43 AM

Three from Karnataka among five held for killing man in Maharashtra's Palghar

With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The highly decomposed body of the 52-year-old victim, Amarji Gammira Balai, was recovered on April 26 from a place located under the limits of Valiv police station in the district. During the probe, it came to light that he was murdered on April 12 as a result of some dispute, police said.

29 Apr 2022, 10:32 AM

Maharashtra govt said that court order to be followed regarding loudspeakers: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra govt said that court order to be followed regarding loudspeakers. State Home min called all parties for the meeting but BJP opposed it. It means you want to do politics & want to create disturbance on the matter of loudspeakers in the state: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut


29 Apr 2022, 9:55 AM

There is a shortage of around 1000 MW but this will be solved in a day or two: Bihar Power Minister

There is a shortage of around 1000 MW but this will be solved in a day or two. Talks also happened with the Central govt: Bihar Power Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav

29 Apr 2022, 9:53 AM

Smoke emission continues from the fire at Bhalswa landfill site

Smoke emission continues from the fire at Bhalswa landfill site which broke out on April 26.


29 Apr 2022, 9:19 AM

India reports 3,377 fresh cases and 60 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 3,377 fresh cases, 2,496 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 17,801

29 Apr 2022, 9:19 AM

One bus conductor died after 3 buses were gutted in a fire in Bhatinda

Punjab | One bus conductor died after 3 buses were gutted in a fire that broke last night at around 10.30 pm at a bus stand in Bathinda

