LIVE News Updates: Schools, colleges to reopen in Pune from Feb 1
ANI quoted Maharashtra Deputy CM as saying that schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1
Schools, colleges to reopen in Pune from Feb 1
ANI quoted Maharashtra Deputy CM as saying that schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. "For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."
Budget Session: No 'Zero Hour' on 31st Jan and 1st Feb
ANI reported that owing to the Address of the President to both Houses assembled together and the Presentation of Union Budget respectively, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on 31st January and 1st February 2022. Matters of Urgent Public Importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from 2nd February 2022.
2,35,532 new Covid cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,35,532 new Covid cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 20,04,333 (4.91%) and the daily positivity rate to 13.39%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,65,04,87,260.
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Keramdec Islands region
ANI reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Kermadec Islands region (in South Pacific Ocean) at 8:16 am today, according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey).
Amit Shah to campaign in Muzaffarnagar today
NDTV reported that Amit Shah will be campaigning in Muzaffarnagar today, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.