LIVE News Updates: NIA directed by home ministry to takeover murder case of tailor in Udaipur
NH Web Desk

29 Jun 2022, 11:43 AM

NIA directed by home ministry to takeover the "brutal" murder case of tailor in Udaipur

(PTI)

29 Jun 2022, 10:58 AM

Supreme Court to hear at 5 pm Uddhav Thackeray's case against Governor's order to prove majority tomorrow

Supreme Court agrees to hear at 5 pm plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.

29 Jun 2022, 10:42 AM

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves SC challenging Maha guv's direction for floor test

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. (ANI)


29 Jun 2022, 10:18 AM

We will go to the Supreme Court, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI)

29 Jun 2022, 9:25 AM

India reports 14,506 new Covid cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 14,506 fresh cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 99,602. Daily positivity rate 3.35%. (ANI)


29 Jun 2022, 9:00 AM

Uddhav Thackeray faces floor test tomorrow

Uddhav Thackeray faces floor test tomorrow. (NDTV)

29 Jun 2022, 8:36 AM

Internet services suspended for 24 hours, Sec 144 imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for next one month

Rajasthan | In order to maintain law & order, internet services were suspended for 24 hours across the state & Sec 144 imposed in all districts for the next one month. (ANI)

