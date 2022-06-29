LIVE News Updates: NIA directed by home ministry to takeover murder case of tailor in Udaipur
NIA directed by home ministry to takeover the "brutal" murder case of tailor in Udaipur
Supreme Court to hear at 5 pm Uddhav Thackeray's case against Governor's order to prove majority tomorrow
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves SC challenging Maha guv's direction for floor test
We will go to the Supreme Court, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
India reports 14,506 new Covid cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours
Uddhav Thackeray faces floor test tomorrow
Internet services suspended for 24 hours, Sec 144 imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for next one month
