LIVE News Updates: UP govt tells Supreme Court that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra

PTI quoted UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar as saying, "NTA will consider conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year from 2023." He added that the students from state boards will not be at disadvantage and that the exam will give a level playing field to all students. "CUET will be completely based on class 12 syllabus, no questions will be asked from class 11 course. Top private universities interested in using CUET for admitting students in undergraduate courses. CUET will not make board exams irrelevant, not to give push to ‘coaching culture’," he added.