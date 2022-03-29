LIVE News Updates: UP govt tells Supreme Court that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra
ANI reported that the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra
ANI reported that the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra; submission of the petition that State did not effectively oppose the bail application of the accused Ashish Mishra is completely untrue.
2017 Malayalam actress molestation case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of prime accused
ANI reported that in the 2017 Malayalam actress molestation case, Kerala High Court rejected the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case. The petitioner contended that there are security threats inside the prison, but the Court observed that bail can't be granted at this stage.
CUET will not make board exams irrelevant: UGC Chairman
PTI quoted UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar as saying, "NTA will consider conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year from 2023." He added that the students from state boards will not be at disadvantage and that the exam will give a level playing field to all students. "CUET will be completely based on class 12 syllabus, no questions will be asked from class 11 course. Top private universities interested in using CUET for admitting students in undergraduate courses. CUET will not make board exams irrelevant, not to give push to ‘coaching culture’," he added.
Ukraine says restarting evacuations after pause over Russian 'provocations'
Turkey's Erdogan tells Russian, Ukrainian negotiators that both sides have 'legitimate concerns'
BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar elected as Speaker of the Goa Assembly
BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar elected as Speaker of the Goa Assembly. He won the election against Congress nominee Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira by getting 24 votes against the latter's 15 votes, reported ANI.
Mamata writes to Opposition leaders over alleged misuse of central agencies by the Centre
Soldier injured in accidental fire in J&K's Kulgam
A soldier was injured on Tuesday in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Revenue officers of Punjab to go on indefinite strike from March 29 alleging hostile treatment by farmers in Lambi
ANI reported that the Revenue officers of Punjab are going on an indefinite strike from March 29 alleging hostile treatment by farmers in Lambi, said the Punjab Revenue Officers Association.
Rupee jumps 23 paise to 75.93 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee jumped 23 paise to 75.93 against the US dollar in early trade today.
UN chief wants Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire
AP reported that the UN chief wants Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire.
INAS 316 commissioned in presence of the Chief of the Naval Staff
ANI reported that the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 was commissioned in the presence of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, at INS Hansa in Dabolim, Goa.
Sensex jumps 317.22 points to 57,910.71 in opening trade
ANI reported that the Sensex jumped 317.22 points to 57,910.71 in opening trade today, and while Nifty gained 93.45 points to 17,315.45.
India registers 1,259 new Covid cases, 35 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India registered 1,259 new Covid cases, 35 deaths, and 1,705 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 15,378.
