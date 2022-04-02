India

LIVE News Updates: India, Australia ink interim trade pact to boost economic ties

PTI reported that India and Australia inked an interim trade pact to boost economic ties

Representative image- trade stocks
Representative image- trade stocks
user

NH Web Desk

02 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM

India, Australia ink interim trade pact to boost economic ties

PTI reported that India and Australia inked an interim trade pact to boost economic ties.

02 Apr 2022, 10:21 AM

Seven Government Bills on the agenda of Rajya Sabha for the final week of the Budget Session

ANI reported that seven government bills are on the agenda of Rajya Sabha for the final week of the Budget Session; 17 hours allocated for these Bills.

02 Apr 2022, 9:56 AM

One more Kangaroo rescued near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri

ANI reported that one more Kangaroo was rescued by forest officials near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on the night of April 1st from where two Kangaroos were rescued earlier.


02 Apr 2022, 9:15 AM

Ship with 40,000 tonnes of diesel under Indian credit line reaches SL

NDTV reported that a Ship with 40,000 tonnes of diesel under Indian credit line reached Sri Lanka.

02 Apr 2022, 9:09 AM

India reports 1,260 new Covid cases, 83 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 1,260 new Covid cases, 1,404 recoveries and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 13,445 (0.03%)

Death toll: 5,21,264

Daily positivity rate: 0.24%

Total vaccination: 1,84,52,44,856


02 Apr 2022, 8:50 AM

NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail, died yesterday

ANI reported that NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur, Mumbai, yesterday.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x