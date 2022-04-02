LIVE News Updates: India, Australia ink interim trade pact to boost economic ties
PTI reported that India and Australia inked an interim trade pact to boost economic ties
Seven Government Bills on the agenda of Rajya Sabha for the final week of the Budget Session
ANI reported that seven government bills are on the agenda of Rajya Sabha for the final week of the Budget Session; 17 hours allocated for these Bills.
One more Kangaroo rescued near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri
ANI reported that one more Kangaroo was rescued by forest officials near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on the night of April 1st from where two Kangaroos were rescued earlier.
Ship with 40,000 tonnes of diesel under Indian credit line reaches SL
NDTV reported that a Ship with 40,000 tonnes of diesel under Indian credit line reached Sri Lanka.
India reports 1,260 new Covid cases, 83 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 1,260 new Covid cases, 1,404 recoveries and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 13,445 (0.03%)
Death toll: 5,21,264
Daily positivity rate: 0.24%
Total vaccination: 1,84,52,44,856
NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail, died yesterday
ANI reported that NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur, Mumbai, yesterday.
