LIVE News Updates: CBI searching premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in DHFL-Yes Bank case

CBI carries out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case. CBI searching premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in DHFL-Yes Bank case

NH Web Desk

30 Apr 2022, 11:51 AM

CBI carries out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case. CBI searching premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in DHFL-Yes Bank case: officials.

30 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM

GOI has not reduced time gap for 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine from nine months to six months

Government of India has not reduced the time gap for 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine from nine months to six months: Official sources

30 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM

Portion of under-construction bridge collapses due to thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bhagalpur dist

Bihar | Portion of under-construction bridge collapses due to thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bhagalpur dist on Friday. We've informed the CM & investigation will be initiated. It seems degraded quality of material was used for construction: Sultanganj JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal


30 Apr 2022, 11:11 AM

Gujarat: Three minors drown in Tapi river in Surat

Three children drowned after getting dragged away into Tapi river water in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

30 Apr 2022, 10:40 AM

Hindu organizations hold a demonstration outside Shri Kali Devi Temple in Patiala

Patiala | Hindu organizations hold a demonstration outside Shri Kali Devi Temple The Hindus of Punjab are ready to protest. The Administration should not underestimate us on the basis of the number of people gathered here, says Pres, Shiv Sena Hindustan


30 Apr 2022, 10:36 AM

While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI N V Ramana

While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI N V Ramana at joint conference of CMs and chief justices of HCs

30 Apr 2022, 10:30 AM

Tamil Nadu CM announces ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to family of the man who died in temple chariot accident

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the man who died in a temple chariot car accident in Thiruchengattangudi, Nagapattinam district.


30 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM

Punjab govt transfers 3 police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes

Punjab govt transfers 3 police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes: Officials.

