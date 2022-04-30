LIVE News Updates: CBI searching premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in DHFL-Yes Bank case
CBI carries out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case. CBI searching premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in DHFL-Yes Bank case
CBI carries out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case
CBI carries out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case. CBI searching premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in DHFL-Yes Bank case: officials.
GOI has not reduced time gap for 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine from nine months to six months
Government of India has not reduced the time gap for 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine from nine months to six months: Official sources
Portion of under-construction bridge collapses due to thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bhagalpur dist
Bihar | Portion of under-construction bridge collapses due to thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bhagalpur dist on Friday. We've informed the CM & investigation will be initiated. It seems degraded quality of material was used for construction: Sultanganj JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal
Gujarat: Three minors drown in Tapi river in Surat
Three children drowned after getting dragged away into Tapi river water in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.
Hindu organizations hold a demonstration outside Shri Kali Devi Temple in Patiala
Patiala | Hindu organizations hold a demonstration outside Shri Kali Devi Temple The Hindus of Punjab are ready to protest. The Administration should not underestimate us on the basis of the number of people gathered here, says Pres, Shiv Sena Hindustan
While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI N V Ramana
While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI N V Ramana at joint conference of CMs and chief justices of HCs
Tamil Nadu CM announces ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to family of the man who died in temple chariot accident
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the man who died in a temple chariot car accident in Thiruchengattangudi, Nagapattinam district.
Punjab govt transfers 3 police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes
Punjab govt transfers 3 police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes: Officials.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines