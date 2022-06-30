LIVE News Updates: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace
Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace. "I want to assure you that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community," he tweets. (ANI)
30 Jun 2022, 7:57 AM
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace
30 Jun 2022, 9:05 AM
Maharashtra: No need for a floor test now, today's special session will not be convened, says Guv
Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informs all state MLAs that as per Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened. (ANI)
