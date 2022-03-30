LIVE News Updates: India reports 1,233 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 1,233 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours
Time to make Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security: PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit
News agency ANI quoted PM Modi at the BIMSTEC Summit as saying, "The time has come to make the Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security. I call on all BIMSTEC nations to dedicate themselves to working with new enthusiasm to achieve the goals we achieved together in 1997."
Ministry of External Affairs condemns terrorist attacks in Israel
ANI reported that the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel and offered condolences to families of the victims.
Sensex soars 246.32 points, currently trading at 58,189.97
ANI reported that the Sensex soared 246.32 points, currently trading at 58,189.97, while Nifty is up by 70.15 points, currently at 17,395.45 points.
Active cases 14,704
Daily positivity rate 0.20%
Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition
Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition, reports ANI.
US State Department issues travel warning saying Moscow "may single out and detain US citizens in Russia"
The US State Department issued travel warning saying Moscow "may single out and detain US citizens in Russia", reported AFP. Citing the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the warning repeats calls for Americans not to travel to Russia or to leave "immediately".
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each
PTI reported that petrol, diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the 8th increase in 9 days taking the total hike to Rs 5.60 a litre.